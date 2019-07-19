Security, justice ministries partner for restorative measures

Jamaica Observer - Monday, July 19, 2019

THE Ministry of National Security (MNS) and the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) have entered into a partnership to implement restorative justice measures in all four juvenile institutions, under the National Child Diversion Programme (NCDP). The announcement was made last week during a stakeholders'...read more

