Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship commences tonight

Kaieteur News - Saturday, July 19, 2019

All roads will lead to the Burnham Court on Carmichael and Middle Streets when the second night in the Guinness âGreatest of the Streetsâ Georgetown Championship commences. In the opening match, Rising Stars will oppose Good-over-Evil at 19:00hrs, while Ol-Skool Ballers engage Sophia-A...read more

