Minister Lovitta Foggo Presents DWD Awardees

Bernews - Friday, July 19, 2019

Recently the Minister of Labour, Community Affairs and Sports Lovitta Foggo congratulated this yearâs recipients of the Department of Workforce...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Minister Foggo Presents Bursary Awards

Minister Foggo Presents Bursary Awards

34 Awarded Dept Of Workforce Scholarships

Minister: Public Service Bursary Award Scheme

Minister: Public Service Bursary Award Scheme

47 Students Receive NTB Scholarship Awards

Four are awarded scholarships to study at the University of the West Indies



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Residency on The Rock

Made In Bermuda Nights Hamilton Edition

After 12: Cheeky affair

'Take A Puff' with G Kevinston

Sprinter pics for Page C3

Win two tickets to Reggae Sumfest - Friday, July 19

Beyoncé applauded at ‘Lion King’ premiere ‘for just existing’

SPORTS more
Basden & Desilva Named Players Of Week

Phillips Advances On European Junior Tour

Bermuda Motorcycle Racing Recap & Results

Basden & Desilva Named Players Of Week

Phillips Advances On European Junior Tour

Six More Medals Won At Island Games

Ball Hockey: Rangers & Rockets Win

POLITICS more
OBA: Comments Were ‘Extremely Careless’

Dominica wants compensation from EU over blacklisting

No sunshine for the PLP

'Lock them up!'

Absence of Bunting supporters from PNP's anti-corruption vigil sets tongues wagging

PNP demands urgent action against corruption, crime and violence

Soulja Bai and Jagdeo mek a pappy show

BUSINESS more
Live Video: Bermuda Championship Public Forum

Dominica wants compensation from EU over blacklisting

Cuban-Americans sue French bank over Castro-era nationalisation

World Bank provides US$23-million loan to Suriname

Barbados seeking to encourage investments in Guyana

Barita's Changing The Game

6.2 million passengers at Jamaican airports

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
Valve stolen from NWC St Ann plant

Video: July 12th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Man admits sending death threat

Charity shops advise on dropping off items

St George's jewellers hit by raiders again

Governor dodges questions on protest report

Bermuda tribute for man killed by Dallas police

RELATED STORIES
Minister Foggo Presents Bursary Awards

Minister Foggo Presents Bursary Awards

34 Awarded Dept Of Workforce Scholarships

Minister: Public Service Bursary Award Scheme

Minister: Public Service Bursary Award Scheme

47 Students Receive NTB Scholarship Awards

Four are awarded scholarships to study at the University of the West Indies

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
patrice davis: Just wanna say a big thank you patrice cythia for introducing me to Dr Idedia the great HERBALIST that helped me prepare home remedies that cured my herpes simplex virus (HSV1&2) I was...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
sarah rita: Good day to all viewer online am so happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr.Obudu the powerful herbalist that Cure...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Dana Krum: Say no to fake hackers my pals I got a very trustworthy hacker. I have tried him and he delivered to me 100% trusted. You need his contact details? (JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM) Tell him Dana Krum...

Charlie Sheen tweets 'Trump next please' after death of Debbie Reynolds
Joyce Benson: Natural herbs have cured so many illness that drugs and injection cant cure. I''ve seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people lives. i read...

Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Olivia Clark: Hi, I'm Olivia. I have been a victim of online scams from fake hack gurus but since i have worked with someone i was actually referred to by 3 different people and saw reviews about him online too...

Woman arrested after crash
Terry Kirkman: I was despondent because i had a very small penis, about 2.5 inches soft and 4 inches hard not nice enough to satisfy a woman, i have been in so many relationship, but cut off because of my...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
patrice davis: Just wanna say a big thank you patrice cythia for introducing me to Dr Idedia the great HERBALIST that helped me prepare home remedies that cured my herpes simplex virus (HSV1&2) I was...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
sarah rita: Good day to all viewer online am so happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr.Obudu the powerful herbalist that Cure...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Dana Krum: Say no to fake hackers my pals I got a very trustworthy hacker. I have tried him and he delivered to me 100% trusted. You need his contact details? (JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM) Tell him Dana Krum...

Charlie Sheen tweets 'Trump next please' after death of Debbie Reynolds
Joyce Benson: Natural herbs have cured so many illness that drugs and injection cant cure. I''ve seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people lives. i read...

Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Olivia Clark: Hi, I'm Olivia. I have been a victim of online scams from fake hack gurus but since i have worked with someone i was actually referred to by 3 different people and saw reviews about him online too...

Woman arrested after crash
Terry Kirkman: I was despondent because i had a very small penis, about 2.5 inches soft and 4 inches hard not nice enough to satisfy a woman, i have been in so many relationship, but cut off because of my...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...