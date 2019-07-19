KSAMC cracks down on parties at Hope Gardens

Jamaica Star - Thursday, July 19, 2019

No more than two entertainment events will be held on the grounds of the Hope Botanic Gardens in St Andrew each month. The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) took the decision to limit the number of entertainment events in a...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Entertainment events to be limited at Hope Gardens

Williams promises reprieve for Hope Pastures residents

KSAMC to finally consult promoters on parking lot party ban

Kingston Municipal Corporation to remove illegal signs

Mayor gets tough

Kingston mayor to plug millions in fees being lost by KSAMC

High schools partner with KSAMC to raise funds for Irma-affected Islands



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Women hold their own on the Sumfest stage

Entertainment News On The Go

Magnum Xplosion raises an inferno at Queens Park Savannah

Mya shares the screen and streets with Ding Dong

Ghetto Hatic wants to go higher - Says he wants to tell the world where he is going

Nicki Minaj maintains love for Jamaica - But doesn’t retract statement about being accosted by police with guns

Bobby6ix using Reggae Sumfest to ‘buss’ - Deejay to share stage with brother Squash for the first time

SPORTS more
Concacaf Announce World Cup Qualifying Format

Hubert Lawrence | The tale of two quests

Ja finish third at Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship

No added pressure on Sunshine Girls – Fowler

Marley, JFF tussle over Reggae Girlz camp

Bris-o Promotions presents Bikini boxing on Saturday Pro Boxer Dexter Marques to feature at Event

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone All set for an exhilarating contest

POLITICS more
Elderly man weaves ropes to make his bread

Corruption clash

The List has to come from the Leader of the Opposition

Opposition asks CCJ to order election by Sept. 18 -maintains no need for House-to-House registration

Health Ministry commissions $539M Kingston bond

Selection of GECOM’s chair… Opposition wants clarity, threatens pullout from engagements

Will PM Barrow Sue FTC for Defamation?

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 10 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 10 2019

UK to use Amazon Alexa to dispense medical advice

New Sustainable Bermuda Brand Sun Shirt

One shares down 7%

Saucy corporate endorsement for Kemar Highcon

Third insurance broker this year registers

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
Police force goes to court over plans to make all new officers graduates

Six tourists killed as fierce hail storm hits Northern Greece

Parliament to review sexual harassment bill

School family in mourning after teacher murdered

Labourer killed coming from Cash Pot shop

Magnum Xplosion raises an inferno at Queens Park Savannah

Mya shares the screen and streets with Ding Dong

RELATED STORIES
Entertainment events to be limited at Hope Gardens

Williams promises reprieve for Hope Pastures residents

KSAMC to finally consult promoters on parking lot party ban

Kingston Municipal Corporation to remove illegal signs

Mayor gets tough

Kingston mayor to plug millions in fees being lost by KSAMC

High schools partner with KSAMC to raise funds for Irma-affected Islands

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
patrice davis: Just wanna say a big thank you patrice cythia for introducing me to Dr Idedia the great HERBALIST that helped me prepare home remedies that cured my herpes simplex virus (HSV1&2) I was...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
sarah rita: Good day to all viewer online am so happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr.Obudu the powerful herbalist that Cure...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Dana Krum: Say no to fake hackers my pals I got a very trustworthy hacker. I have tried him and he delivered to me 100% trusted. You need his contact details? (JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM) Tell him Dana Krum...

Charlie Sheen tweets 'Trump next please' after death of Debbie Reynolds
Joyce Benson: Natural herbs have cured so many illness that drugs and injection cant cure. I''ve seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people lives. i read...

Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Olivia Clark: Hi, I'm Olivia. I have been a victim of online scams from fake hack gurus but since i have worked with someone i was actually referred to by 3 different people and saw reviews about him online too...

Woman arrested after crash
Terry Kirkman: I was despondent because i had a very small penis, about 2.5 inches soft and 4 inches hard not nice enough to satisfy a woman, i have been in so many relationship, but cut off because of my...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
patrice davis: Just wanna say a big thank you patrice cythia for introducing me to Dr Idedia the great HERBALIST that helped me prepare home remedies that cured my herpes simplex virus (HSV1&2) I was...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
sarah rita: Good day to all viewer online am so happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr.Obudu the powerful herbalist that Cure...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Dana Krum: Say no to fake hackers my pals I got a very trustworthy hacker. I have tried him and he delivered to me 100% trusted. You need his contact details? (JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM) Tell him Dana Krum...

Charlie Sheen tweets 'Trump next please' after death of Debbie Reynolds
Joyce Benson: Natural herbs have cured so many illness that drugs and injection cant cure. I''ve seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people lives. i read...

Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Olivia Clark: Hi, I'm Olivia. I have been a victim of online scams from fake hack gurus but since i have worked with someone i was actually referred to by 3 different people and saw reviews about him online too...

Woman arrested after crash
Terry Kirkman: I was despondent because i had a very small penis, about 2.5 inches soft and 4 inches hard not nice enough to satisfy a woman, i have been in so many relationship, but cut off because of my...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...