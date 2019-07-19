I will accept Justice Patterson any day over McLean and Gouveia

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, July 19, 2019

President Donald Ramotar approved of a Commission of Inquiry into the death of Dr. Walter Rodney. It appears that Ramotar gave in to repeated requests from the Rodney family. The report is out. It can also be had online through various websites one of which is devoted to issues of African...read more

