Billionaire Tucker's Town resident Perot dies

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, July 19, 2019

Billionaire part-time Bermuda resident and former US presidential candidate Ross Perot died today.Mr Perot, who was diagnosed with leukaemia five months ago, was 89.He owned a house in Tucker's Town for decades and was a regular visitor to the island.His Ross Perot Foundation supported an...read more

