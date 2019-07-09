Egypt asks Interpol to recover Tutankhamun statue sold by Christie's

Tuesday, July 19, 2019

9 July 2019 11:42am Follow Follow the author of this article Follow the topics within this article Egypt has asked Interpol to help track down a 3,000-year-old sculpture of the famed boy pharaoh Tutankhamun after Christie's auctioned it off last week despite Cairo's objections. The Britain-based...read more

