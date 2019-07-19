Assange unlikely to find refuge in Supreme Court

Royal Gazette - Monday, July 19, 2019

Julian Assange ended his seven-year stay last month at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London, where he had sought refuge from prosecution in Sweden and the United States. The British Government has since ordered that he be extradited to the US, where he may be charged under the US Espionage Act.In...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
WikiLeaks’ Assange arrested

Julian Assange arrested by Met police and will appear in court after Ecuador withdraws asylum status

Julian Assange loses bid to overturn arrest warrant, as judge says he appears to consider himself  'above the law'

Assange detention order upheld

Ecuador grants asylum to WikiLeaks' Assange

Assange will remain in Ecuadorian Embassy, spokeswoman says

Ecuador says WikiLeaks founder seeking asylum



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Dreams do come true

PHOTO: St MARY'S VERY OWN

18 vie for Miss Universe Ja crown

Kemar's summa turns saucy

First-class honours for Third World

Bucc Shot, StarBuccs lead at Hyundai Cup Golf tourney

Bolt joins new club

SPORTS more
Team in hunt for medals in California

Tyrell on trial at Darlington

Bermuda's Olympic dreams dashed

Coach confident of strong start

Manders hits milestone as Rangers pile on misery

Sport Scoreboard, July 8, 2019

Rangers and Bay vying for T20 honours

POLITICS more
Sinking fund change passed

Complaints system against doctors improved

Rise in retirement age to 68 a step closer

ICO Responds To PATI Amendment Bill 2019

Windrush, Brexit and a 'Curry crisis'

Holness announces another SOE

Elinor Felix dies of cancer

BUSINESS more
Apex grows as acquisition closes

Economic substance draft guidelines issued

Commercial real estate in 'prolonged downturn'

Vere Tech are champions, again

Kemar's summa turns saucy

Video: Diamond Standard On Fox Business

When the robots come

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
Team in hunt for medals in California

Trafficking tattoo artist faces Jamaican jail

JSC report: police officer feared for safety

'Night farmers' steal $5,000 of crops a week

Congolese warlord Bosco 'Terminator' Ntaganda convicted of crimes against humanity by ICC

Facebook tip-off about illegal rave in Norfolk leads police to shut it down 20 hours later 

US agents arrest over 1,000 Haitians in under a month

RELATED STORIES
WikiLeaks’ Assange arrested

Julian Assange arrested by Met police and will appear in court after Ecuador withdraws asylum status

Julian Assange loses bid to overturn arrest warrant, as judge says he appears to consider himself  'above the law'

Assange detention order upheld

Ecuador grants asylum to WikiLeaks' Assange

Assange will remain in Ecuadorian Embassy, spokeswoman says

Ecuador says WikiLeaks founder seeking asylum

RECENT COMMENTS
Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Olivia Clark: Hi, I'm Olivia. I have been a victim of online scams from fake hack gurus but since i have worked with someone i was actually referred to by 3 different people and saw reviews about him online too...

Woman arrested after crash
Terry Kirkman: I was despondent because i had a very small penis, about 2.5 inches soft and 4 inches hard not nice enough to satisfy a woman, i have been in so many relationship, but cut off because of my...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

RECENT COMMENTS
Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Olivia Clark: Hi, I'm Olivia. I have been a victim of online scams from fake hack gurus but since i have worked with someone i was actually referred to by 3 different people and saw reviews about him online too...

Woman arrested after crash
Terry Kirkman: I was despondent because i had a very small penis, about 2.5 inches soft and 4 inches hard not nice enough to satisfy a woman, i have been in so many relationship, but cut off because of my...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...