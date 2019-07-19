New judge joins CCJ

Jamaica Observer - Monday, July 19, 2019

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â Justice Peter Jamadar has been sworn in as a new judge with the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) that was established in 2011 to replace the London-based Privy Council as the region's highest and final court.Justice Jamadar was sworn in by...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
CCJ welcomes Mr. Justice Peter Jamadar to the Bench

CCJ head says Caribbean people need more info about functions of Court

CCJ President says Caribbean people need more information about the functions of the Court

Justice Peter Jamadar to join the CCJ bench

Justice Peter Jamadar to Join the CCJ Bench

CCJ issues record number of judgements

Saunders: Little faith in judges



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Kemar's summa turns saucy

First-class honours for Third World

Bucc Shot, StarBuccs lead at Hyundai Cup Golf tourney

Bolt joins new club

Kwakwani, St. Stanislaus, Marian Academy earn final spots

Stevie Wonder tells fans of upcoming kidney transplant

‘Ketch Di Riddim’ a comical ride in ministry

SPORTS more
Bolt joins new club

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown zone Elimination matches kick off this weekend

Santos FC are GFF National U20 Independence Cup champs

Local Olympians recognised

Barbados, T and T, Jamaica triumph as Guyana lose again

GBA’s Andrew Lewis Novices Boxing C/Ships GDF’s Lewis beat Worrell by RSC in 2nd round

Kwakwani, St. Stanislaus, Marian Academy earn final spots

POLITICS more
Holness announces another SOE

Elinor Felix dies of cancer

Civil service meeting to address election issues

CARICOM urges patience, dialogue in Venezuela crisis

- Verene Shepherd re-elected to Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

Dissecting the “National Registration (Amendment) Act 2007” in context

Political appointees pretending to be competent managers

BUSINESS more
Video: Diamond Standard On Fox Business

When the robots come

Sunday Brew — July 7, 2019

Fed rate cut less certain after solid jobs report

BMW CEO to quit after carmaker loses early lead in electrics

David Jessop | Cuba: overcoming the inertia of the tired

Cedric Stephens | Insured car causes house fire – who pays?

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
Holness announces another SOE

Crown says alleged gang member went by another name

Bucc Shot, StarBuccs lead at Hyundai Cup Golf tourney

Santos FC are GFF National U20 Independence Cup champs

Cops working on video footage of moneychanger, daughter’s killers

Amnesty identifies new 'killing field' in Philippines drugs war ahead of key UN vote

Police host concert in observance of 180th Anniversary

RELATED STORIES
CCJ welcomes Mr. Justice Peter Jamadar to the Bench

CCJ head says Caribbean people need more info about functions of Court

CCJ President says Caribbean people need more information about the functions of the Court

Justice Peter Jamadar to join the CCJ bench

Justice Peter Jamadar to Join the CCJ Bench

CCJ issues record number of judgements

Saunders: Little faith in judges

RECENT COMMENTS
Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Olivia Clark: Hi, I'm Olivia. I have been a victim of online scams from fake hack gurus but since i have worked with someone i was actually referred to by 3 different people and saw reviews about him online too...

Woman arrested after crash
Terry Kirkman: I was despondent because i had a very small penis, about 2.5 inches soft and 4 inches hard not nice enough to satisfy a woman, i have been in so many relationship, but cut off because of my...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

RECENT COMMENTS
Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Olivia Clark: Hi, I'm Olivia. I have been a victim of online scams from fake hack gurus but since i have worked with someone i was actually referred to by 3 different people and saw reviews about him online too...

Woman arrested after crash
Terry Kirkman: I was despondent because i had a very small penis, about 2.5 inches soft and 4 inches hard not nice enough to satisfy a woman, i have been in so many relationship, but cut off because of my...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...