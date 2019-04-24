An Open Letter to the Secretary General of CARICOM and CARICOM Heads of States

Kaieteur News - Monday, July 19, 2019

On April 24, 2019 Congresswoman Maxine Waters (CA-43) led a delegation to Haiti, which included actor and human rights activist Danny Glover; journalist and Barbados national Margaret Prescod of Pacifica Radioâs âSojourner Truthâ and Women of Color/Global Womenâs Strike;...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Final games of Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey Championships set

KFC Senior Nat Squash C/Ships All top seeded Ladies win on Thursday night

Concacaf Gold Cup Guyana arrives in Minneapolis ahead for final phase of 2019 CGC camp Brandon Beresford replaces injured midfielder...

Andaiye, the Grenadian Revolution and the Caribbean Radical Left

Anthony out duels Hicks to win Arokium Memorial Cycling Road Race in Berbice

Woodpecker Products Women’s Hockey League GBTI GCC crowned 2018 champions

Balance for Better as International Women’s Day is Celebrated



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
‘Ketch Di Riddim’ a comical ride in ministry

‘Sprinter’ goes for gold

Nice boys do bad songs to reach the people, says Squash

Queen of Stage plans ‘Spicey’ Sumfest performance

‘AGWE’ director urges parents to treasure children’s ‘cartoony’ talents

Tyga has learnt from his mistakes

The mission hit home for Micah Stampley - Headlines gospel concert at Ranny Williams Centre

SPORTS more
Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown zone Elimination matches kick off this weekend

Phoenix Academy to tour Europe – Butler

We expect medals! - Former Sunshine Girls Forbes, Henry forecast Jamaica podium finish at Netball World Cup

Bobb at the double in Mexico

Plans afoot to develop basketball in Dominica

Bermuda Rugby Team Compete In Cayman

Rego Wins Vermont Summer Special Class

POLITICS more
Dissecting the “National Registration (Amendment) Act 2007” in context

Political appointees pretending to be competent managers

40th regular meeting of CARICOM Heads Conference

Mapping affected communities in St Andrew South State of Emergency

JLP to launch scholarship fund tomorrow

Former chief of state protocol Elinor Felix is dead

Greek conservatives set for landslide election win as country rejects austerity

BUSINESS more
Video: Diamond Standard On Fox Business

When the robots come

Sunday Brew — July 7, 2019

Fed rate cut less certain after solid jobs report

BMW CEO to quit after carmaker loses early lead in electrics

David Jessop | Cuba: overcoming the inertia of the tired

Cedric Stephens | Insured car causes house fire – who pays?

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
Amnesty identifies new 'killing field' in Philippines drugs war ahead of key UN vote

Police host concert in observance of 180th Anniversary

Will murder of cold case accused become another cold case?

Berbice youth killed, friend injured while driving home from party

Teen kills friend over $500 gambling debt

Mapping affected communities in St Andrew South State of Emergency

UPDATE: Boundaries for St Andrew South SOE

RELATED STORIES
Final games of Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey Championships set

KFC Senior Nat Squash C/Ships All top seeded Ladies win on Thursday night

Concacaf Gold Cup Guyana arrives in Minneapolis ahead for final phase of 2019 CGC camp Brandon Beresford replaces injured midfielder...

Andaiye, the Grenadian Revolution and the Caribbean Radical Left

Anthony out duels Hicks to win Arokium Memorial Cycling Road Race in Berbice

Woodpecker Products Women’s Hockey League GBTI GCC crowned 2018 champions

Balance for Better as International Women’s Day is Celebrated

RECENT COMMENTS
Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Olivia Clark: Hi, I'm Olivia. I have been a victim of online scams from fake hack gurus but since i have worked with someone i was actually referred to by 3 different people and saw reviews about him online too...

Woman arrested after crash
Terry Kirkman: I was despondent because i had a very small penis, about 2.5 inches soft and 4 inches hard not nice enough to satisfy a woman, i have been in so many relationship, but cut off because of my...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

RECENT COMMENTS
Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Olivia Clark: Hi, I'm Olivia. I have been a victim of online scams from fake hack gurus but since i have worked with someone i was actually referred to by 3 different people and saw reviews about him online too...

Woman arrested after crash
Terry Kirkman: I was despondent because i had a very small penis, about 2.5 inches soft and 4 inches hard not nice enough to satisfy a woman, i have been in so many relationship, but cut off because of my...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...