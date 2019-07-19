Scholarships for two Berbice NGSA top students

Kaieteur News - Saturday, July 19, 2019

The government has signalled its intention to offer scholarships to the two Berbice students who topped the region at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examinations. Minister of Public Service, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, visited Berbice` on Friday, and committed to providing assistance that...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Dismissals at Dept. of Public Service may be linked to scholarships -Probe to start Monday

Lights for Henrietta Housing Scheme

GPSU celebrates 96 years

“I will ensure you are catered to” – Minister-designate Sarabo-Halley

WPA backs call for house-to-house registration

Resignations over columnists’ sacking… Chronicle’s board wishes directors the best

WPA calls for setting up of National Youth Council



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Meet the Delegates for Miss Universe Belize 2019

Barry G receives US Congressional Award

Bolt’s Olympe Rosé impresses at the finish line

Promoters add cannabis-friendly concert to SPF Weekend

Orville Higgins | Tough being a J’can sports fan these days being a Jamaican sports fan these days ‘Tough’

Bailey happy with Gold Cup experience

Jenelli Fraser is Ready to Represent Belize in La Reina de la Costa Maya

SPORTS more
Bolt’s Olympe Rosé impresses at the finish line

Maneater against the clock in None Such Sprint

Pakistan’s World Cup hopes end at Lord’s

Mahfood supports JOA call for sports as catalyst of change

Master Bernard welcomes new ITA division

No easing up for Australia at Cricket World Cup

Talk is cheap in sports administration

POLITICS more
Govt, Opposition clash over house-to-house registrations… Rain does not halt PPP protests for early elections

Chairing GECOM

UNIBAM Director Meets with Commissioner of Police

Report Released Into Event Of Dec 2, 2016

Cottage MP announces youth forum on tourism to be held on Saturday

Single-use plastic bags to be banned effective 2020

Theresa May was the 'most disastrous' Home Secretary and Prime Minister for policing, says former Met chief

BUSINESS more
One shares fall 2.5%

UPDATE: Lenders aiming for $100b of loans to SMEs

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Secondary School Principal Orion Academy

Bermuda to introduce new classes of insurers

'Feel uncertain or go out of business'

Rum Cake Company marks 20 years - with cake

Arbitrade website goes quiet

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
2 Belize City Men Are Arrested: Residents Allege Police Brutality

Sinaloa Drug Operator Allegedly Had Belizean Passport

Investigation Continues into Shooting in Hattieville

Will There Be Justice for Felix Brothers Murders?

Police visit Berbice accident victims

Man steals motorbike to buy horse cart – crashes on way to sale -court hears

“Meh blood pressure gon raise in jail” -boat captain tells court

RELATED STORIES
Dismissals at Dept. of Public Service may be linked to scholarships -Probe to start Monday

Lights for Henrietta Housing Scheme

GPSU celebrates 96 years

“I will ensure you are catered to” – Minister-designate Sarabo-Halley

WPA backs call for house-to-house registration

Resignations over columnists’ sacking… Chronicle’s board wishes directors the best

WPA calls for setting up of National Youth Council

RECENT COMMENTS
Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Olivia Clark: Hi, I'm Olivia. I have been a victim of online scams from fake hack gurus but since i have worked with someone i was actually referred to by 3 different people and saw reviews about him online too...

Woman arrested after crash
Terry Kirkman: I was despondent because i had a very small penis, about 2.5 inches soft and 4 inches hard not nice enough to satisfy a woman, i have been in so many relationship, but cut off because of my...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

RECENT COMMENTS
Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Olivia Clark: Hi, I'm Olivia. I have been a victim of online scams from fake hack gurus but since i have worked with someone i was actually referred to by 3 different people and saw reviews about him online too...

Woman arrested after crash
Terry Kirkman: I was despondent because i had a very small penis, about 2.5 inches soft and 4 inches hard not nice enough to satisfy a woman, i have been in so many relationship, but cut off because of my...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...