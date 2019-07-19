Inclement weather forces postponement of Breeders Cup

Kaieteur News - Saturday, July 19, 2019

The inclement weather is taking a toll on sporting events across Guyana, especially those that are contested outdoors. The latest to be affected is the much anticipated Jumbo Jet Racing Committee Breeders Cup Horserace meet which is a three in one event that also included grass track...read more

