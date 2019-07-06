Donald Trump says mass deportation raids will start 'fairly soon'

Telegraph UK - Saturday, July 19, 2019

In Washington Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo 6 July 2019 2:49am Follow Follow the author of this article Follow the topics within this article President Donald Trump said on Friday that mass deportation roundups would begin "fairly soon" as US migrant advocates vowed their communities would be...read more

