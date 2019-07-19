Guinness Playoff Fixtures kicks off tonight at Burnham Court, Middle Street

Kaieteur News - Friday, July 19, 2019

The Burnham Court on Middle and Carmichael Streets will provide the setting for the Guinness âGreatest of the Streetsâ Georgetown Championship Playoff Round tonight from 18:00hrs where a total of 16 matches are scheduled to be staged, with the resulting winners advancing to the main...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship on this weekend

Guinness Bartica Fixtures kicks off tonight

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continues tonight

Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition… Who will play for the national playoffs automatic berths? -this question...

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continues tonight

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Football Championship Playoff kicks off tonight

Fixtures out for Guinness Playoffs set for Friday



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
YBG/NSBF National Playoffs Kwakwani still unbeaten

Summer Sunday: City Fair Edition On August 18

Unity Fest Announce Full Lineup For Concert

Video: Airport Seeking Talented Local Artists

Unity Fest Announce Full Lineup For Concert

Romeo et Juliet this Sunday at Palace Cineplex

Unity Fest line-up announced

SPORTS more
2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) exclusively on E-Networks

Andrew Lewis National Novice “Nuff Cuff’ Championships punches off tonight

German’s Restaurant supports Capital FC of Linden

West Indies ‘Future Stars’ U-17 Championships Guyana face T&T tomorrow in opening match

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward final set for Sunday

YBG/NSBF National Playoffs Kwakwani still unbeaten

Queens’ College and Business School to attend Sir Garfield Sobers International School Cricket

POLITICS more
Bunting plans to help PNP stalwarts

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward final set for Sunday

Berbice U-19 Male and Female Senior Teams recognised by BCB

Crunching the B.T.L. Figures

O-Wrap: NDM co-founder dies... Low interest rates for MSME manufacturers... Windies beat Afghanistan

Honduras probes fishing disaster after 27 die

Video: Minister Updates On Education Initiatives

BUSINESS more
A message to the government and people of Guyana

Changes in Prices of Fuel

Central Bank of Belize Explains Increase in Processing Fees

BELTRAIDE’s Inaugural Female Entrepreneurship Class Graduates

LOM gains ground on BSX

St. George’s Welcomes New Seaside Market

New Villa Completed At The Loren At Pink Beach

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
Post mortem conducted on Eteringbang murder/suicide couple

Driver dies, three hospitalised after lumber truck topples on Lethem trail

Voir Dire conducted in Samatta Point handyman’s murder

Land grabbing claims… I didn’t know court ordered lands returned – Jagdeo

Michael Kingston is acting Crime Chief; Alves remains on administrative leave

Estranged Husband to Stand Trial for Murder of Ex Common-law Wife

Armed Robbery at PUMA Gas Station

RELATED STORIES
Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship on this weekend

Guinness Bartica Fixtures kicks off tonight

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continues tonight

Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition… Who will play for the national playoffs automatic berths? -this question...

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continues tonight

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Football Championship Playoff kicks off tonight

Fixtures out for Guinness Playoffs set for Friday

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Jessica Rhodes: Do you have poor credit scores? Worry less, it is very possible for you to increase that poor credit score to a more better score. Just EMAIL: SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM TELL HIM ABOUT YOUR POOR CREDIT...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Jessica Rhodes: Do you have poor credit scores? Worry less, it is very possible for you to increase that poor credit score to a more better score. Just EMAIL: SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM TELL HIM ABOUT YOUR POOR CREDIT...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Olivia Clark: Hi, I'm Olivia. I have been a victim of online scams from fake hack gurus but since i have worked with someone i was actually referred to by 3 different people and saw reviews about him online too...

Woman arrested after crash
Terry Kirkman: I was despondent because i had a very small penis, about 2.5 inches soft and 4 inches hard not nice enough to satisfy a woman, i have been in so many relationship, but cut off because of my...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Jessica Rhodes: Do you have poor credit scores? Worry less, it is very possible for you to increase that poor credit score to a more better score. Just EMAIL: SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM TELL HIM ABOUT YOUR POOR CREDIT...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Jessica Rhodes: Do you have poor credit scores? Worry less, it is very possible for you to increase that poor credit score to a more better score. Just EMAIL: SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM TELL HIM ABOUT YOUR POOR CREDIT...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Olivia Clark: Hi, I'm Olivia. I have been a victim of online scams from fake hack gurus but since i have worked with someone i was actually referred to by 3 different people and saw reviews about him online too...

Woman arrested after crash
Terry Kirkman: I was despondent because i had a very small penis, about 2.5 inches soft and 4 inches hard not nice enough to satisfy a woman, i have been in so many relationship, but cut off because of my...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...