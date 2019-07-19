Two public school pupils top NGSA 2019

Kaieteur News - Thursday, July 19, 2019

Two public school pupils have emerged as the top performers of this yearâs National Grade Six Assessment, NGSA examinations. Dave Chowtie, of Grahamâs Hall Primary, East Coast Demerara; and Venisha Lall of C.V Nunes Primary School, Region Two, both scored 532 marks. They outperformed...read more

