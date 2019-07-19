England Lionesses World Cup semi-final becomes most-watched TV show of 2019

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, July 19, 2019

England Lionesses World Cup semi-final becomes most-watched TV show of 2019 he Telegraph earch Icon Save acebook icon witter icon nstagram icon inkedIn icon acebook icon witter icon nstagram icon inkedIn icon England Lionesses World Cup semi-final becomes most-watched TV show of 2019 Save...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Hundreds of guests at Imelda Marcos's 90th birthday party rushed to hospital with food poisoning

British eco researcher drowns off coast of South Africa after yacht hit by storm

Watch a rare full solar eclipse plunge South America into darkness

Total solar eclipse 2019, cosmic spectacle in South America, in pictures

Son of UAE ruler, Khalid al Qasimi, found dead at London home 

Fourteen Russian submariners die in fire on vessel

Pakistan calls for police investigation into World Cup fan clashes with Afghanistan



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Historic marathon weekend transformed

Getting into the swing of things in Ghana

Tessellated gets slice of Apple

Jah Bami jams on the SeaSide

Drummer Nelson Miller is dead

Brithney Clarke goes global

RFB was blazing hot

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, July 3, 2019

Gibbons continues fine form

East and West share glory

?Jones confident ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Beard is confident team will put on a show

Dudfield hails Bermuda's young talent

Swim team finish with a flourish

POLITICS more
Donations for Ehsan top $13,000

Holness predicts crime plunge as murders increase

IMF's Lagarde 'honoured' to be tapped to head European Central Bank

Transgender candidate for 2021

NWA says Corporate Area roadworks to wrap by end of summer

Govt. launches consultations for cybersecurity strategy

Avery Trim returns unopposed as Mackenzie SC President

BUSINESS more
Convex Group partners with outsourcing firm

Fancy yourself as a sommelier?

Why it pays to read the small print

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 2 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 2 2019

Mona School of Business hosts entrepreneurs conference

Prolonged drought affecting farmers, produce sellers

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
A bird's-eye view at Spittal Pond

Two railway workers killed by train in Wales

Baby boy delivered after his pregnant mother was stabbed to death dies as police release CCTV of suspect

Shaw set for 2019 CIN Lecture in New York

Holness predicts crime plunge as murders increase

Opposition MP calls for policy on cannabis

Lawyer makes no-case submission for cop

RELATED STORIES
Hundreds of guests at Imelda Marcos's 90th birthday party rushed to hospital with food poisoning

British eco researcher drowns off coast of South Africa after yacht hit by storm

Watch a rare full solar eclipse plunge South America into darkness

Total solar eclipse 2019, cosmic spectacle in South America, in pictures

Son of UAE ruler, Khalid al Qasimi, found dead at London home 

Fourteen Russian submariners die in fire on vessel

Pakistan calls for police investigation into World Cup fan clashes with Afghanistan

RECENT COMMENTS
Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Dominic Laz: Don’t get lost my friends. the solutions are always knocking at your doors but you don’t grab it. contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for any form of hack. I have used this hacker so many times...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Dominic Laz: Don’t get lost my friends. the solutions are always knocking at your doors but you don’t grab it. contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for any form of hack. I have used this hacker so many times...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Olivia Clark: Hi, I'm Olivia. I have been a victim of online scams from fake hack gurus but since i have worked with someone i was actually referred to by 3 different people and saw reviews about him online too...

Woman arrested after crash
Terry Kirkman: I was despondent because i had a very small penis, about 2.5 inches soft and 4 inches hard not nice enough to satisfy a woman, i have been in so many relationship, but cut off because of my...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Donna Dalton: Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your cyber problems name it whats app, Facebook snap chat anything you can think off, he is the perfect person you need when it comes to that .He will...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

RECENT COMMENTS
Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Dominic Laz: Don’t get lost my friends. the solutions are always knocking at your doors but you don’t grab it. contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for any form of hack. I have used this hacker so many times...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Dominic Laz: Don’t get lost my friends. the solutions are always knocking at your doors but you don’t grab it. contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for any form of hack. I have used this hacker so many times...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Olivia Clark: Hi, I'm Olivia. I have been a victim of online scams from fake hack gurus but since i have worked with someone i was actually referred to by 3 different people and saw reviews about him online too...

Woman arrested after crash
Terry Kirkman: I was despondent because i had a very small penis, about 2.5 inches soft and 4 inches hard not nice enough to satisfy a woman, i have been in so many relationship, but cut off because of my...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Donna Dalton: Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your cyber problems name it whats app, Facebook snap chat anything you can think off, he is the perfect person you need when it comes to that .He will...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....