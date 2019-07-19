NGSA results to be announced today

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, July 19, 2019

The National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results will be announced today from 09:00hrs at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD). The number of students who sat the examinations this year was 14,715. The NGSA assesses the capabilities of each student in four subject...read more

