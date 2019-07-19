US-based J'cans give back through medical mission

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, July 19, 2019

ST JAMES, Jamaica â Scores of St James residentsÃÂ on Friday, June 28ÃÂ converged on the Montego Bay Cultural Centre to take advantage of the services that were provided by the Feed the Fight Breast Cancer Charity's International Cancer and Medical Mission Health Fair.read more

