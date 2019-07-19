Destination Dockyard postponed

Royal Gazette - Monday, July 19, 2019

The start of this year's the Destination Dockyard event series has been set back a week due to weather.The event series, organised by Wedco, the Bermuda Tourism Authority and PinkSand Entertainment, was scheduled to begin its second summer season tonight.Stephanie Rodill, Wedco's marketing and...read more

