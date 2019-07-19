PHOTO: GAiNing Support

Jamaica Observer - Monday, July 19, 2019

Title sponsors of the GAiN Jamaca Conference Lasco Distributors and Lasco Financial Services, present Nigel Coke (centre), communication director of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamaica, with cheques valued $1.25 million during a handing over exercise at the Lasco office in Kingston on...read more

