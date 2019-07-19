Plane crash in Texas kills 10 people — officials

Jamaica Observer - Monday, July 19, 2019

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â A small twin-engine passenger plane crashed in Texas in the United States yesterday, killing 10 people, officials said.âThe Dallas County medical examiner has confirmed 10 fatalities and no survivors,â a spokeswoman for the town of Addison told...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
'Weight and balance' errors caused deadly Cuba air crash — report

Cargo plane goes off runway in West Virginia; 2 killed

US actor Morgan Freeman unhurt after plane's forced landing

Crash of Iranian built plane leaves 39 dead

Plane crash in Hawaii kills 3, injures 3

Twin-engine plane crash in Central Mountains kills two

Eight dead in plane crash



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Third time's the charm for Manchester Festival Queen — Isha Nation

Remembering reggae's prince

Bolt gets into the rhythm

High Grade Int'l takes clash title

Still rocking steady with Studio One

‘Toy Story 4’ An absolute miracle

Yellowman preaches ‘No More War’

SPORTS more
Bolt gets into the rhythm

No fault but your own! - Clive Lloyd holds Windies solely responsible for poor results

India suffer first World Cup loss

Warner found in default by US judge

Kensington, Clarendon to meet in JCA T20 final

Wimbledon serves off today

Windies future still bright – Reifer

POLITICS more
Hope — fundamental, but fragile

Now that we found love…

Mayfield All-Age tops JISCO/Alpart safety-based quiz competition

Nasty PNP race!

The People's View | Why did you attend the funeral of the late Edward Seaga?

Why did you attend the funeral of the late Edward Seaga?

What is wrong with the purchase of state lands?

BUSINESS more
New flights broaden options for locals and visitors, says Bartlett

Janet Silvera, daughter of MoBay, ready to lead chamber of commerce

Non-traditional investing

Guyana listed as world's fastest growing economy

Oran Hall | Alleviating the pressures of personal debt

Collin Greenland | Investigating fraudulent websites

Artificial Intelligence on the rise in Jamaica — Fayval Williams

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
No bail for man who set St James woman on fire

Man, 61, dies from injuries after struck down by cop

Sexual crimes committed in the workplace…Women and Gender Equality Commission stands ready to assist victims – Chairman

I want to see, hear and report that the Guyana Police Force is doing well

Hong Kong protesters clash with police on anniversary of handover to China

Police: ‘Driver Identity Is Still Unknown’

One in five police officers suffers from PTSD as one is assaulted every 20 minutes, new research shows

RELATED STORIES
'Weight and balance' errors caused deadly Cuba air crash — report

Cargo plane goes off runway in West Virginia; 2 killed

US actor Morgan Freeman unhurt after plane's forced landing

Crash of Iranian built plane leaves 39 dead

Plane crash in Hawaii kills 3, injures 3

Twin-engine plane crash in Central Mountains kills two

Eight dead in plane crash

RECENT COMMENTS
Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Lacey Stoops: I just want to say thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for helping me catch my cheating spouse that leaves in Australia. And also having full access to my spouse phone on my phone. This is really...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Lacey Stoops: I just want to say thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for helping me catch my cheating spouse that leaves in Australia. And also having full access to my spouse phone on my phone. This is really...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Donna Dalton: Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your cyber problems name it whats app, Facebook snap chat anything you can think off, he is the perfect person you need when it comes to that .He will...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

RECENT COMMENTS
Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Lacey Stoops: I just want to say thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for helping me catch my cheating spouse that leaves in Australia. And also having full access to my spouse phone on my phone. This is really...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Lacey Stoops: I just want to say thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for helping me catch my cheating spouse that leaves in Australia. And also having full access to my spouse phone on my phone. This is really...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Donna Dalton: Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your cyber problems name it whats app, Facebook snap chat anything you can think off, he is the perfect person you need when it comes to that .He will...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...