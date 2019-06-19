Celebration of mind, body and spirit in union - Jamaica joins worldwide commemoration of 5th International Yoga Day

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, June 19, 2019

From an elevation, one could see mats lined on the floor at the Campion College auditorium, if one was to make the imagination take a hop skip and a jump â like colourful magical carpets ready to take-off, or for the gastronomically inclined,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
India's Modi donates 200 cows to poor Rwandans

India’s Modi, at summit, calls Pakistan ‘mother-ship of terrorism’

Scores turn up for yoga on Boardwalk

Inaugural Int’l yoga day…Yoga presentations to be open to general public at Kalyan shopping plaza

Modi takes on New York

Next Indian PM begins victory lap

Lauren Rudick To Present Yoga Workshops



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Vintage Voices | Lord Kitchener a true Caribbean musical voice

Game-changing ganja at Reggae Sumfest

'Dance chose me and I responded'

UWI Singers' concert season ends today

Soca Gold boards fitness train

Lord Kitchener a true Caribbean musical voice

Degree’s ‘Traffic Blocking’ creating havoc two decades later

SPORTS more
Past The Finishing Post

Supreme Soul delivers Derby success

The Dutch march on at Women’s W’Cup

Atkinson getting ready for Worlds

Lawrence takes charge

I want to make a difference – Bennett - Doha-bound sprint hurdler sets sights on goals after big PB

No Diamond League guarantees for Williams - JAAA president addresses sprint hurdler’s World Champs chances

POLITICS more
UWI Singers' concert season ends today

Govt’s interpretation of CCJ ruling… We should also submit names for GECOM Chairman

Jagdeo granted 20 acres to Irfann Ali weeks before leaving office

David Jessop | Pivotal role of aviation in regional integration

The PNP is alive - … Lisa Hanna says ‘One PNP’ stands firm with president Peter Phillips

No campaign of vitriol - Peter Bunting campaign raising the bar on civility – Campbell

‘One PNP’ three years in the making - Phillips’ sights set on being prime minister, wants to hand party over to youth

BUSINESS more
Collin Greenland | Investigating fraudulent websites

Artificial Intelligence on the rise in Jamaica — Fayval Williams

David Jessop | Pivotal role of aviation in regional integration

Francis Wade | Fixing the problem of task execution

Francis Wade | Alleviating the pressures of personal debt

Cedric Stephens | Pedestrian accountability for traffic accidents

Flow says steps to simplify bills already under way

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
Game-changing ganja at Reggae Sumfest

Land grabbing claims… Opposition Leader welcomes Ceres lawsuit, police probe

Questions raised over $$$$M in police ‘snitch’ money

Francis Wade | Fixing the problem of task execution

The Gun Court can save us

Jamaican gets four years for stealing jewellery he sold to stores

Man claims auntie grabs his 'balls' during altercation

RELATED STORIES
India's Modi donates 200 cows to poor Rwandans

India’s Modi, at summit, calls Pakistan ‘mother-ship of terrorism’

Scores turn up for yoga on Boardwalk

Inaugural Int’l yoga day…Yoga presentations to be open to general public at Kalyan shopping plaza

Modi takes on New York

Next Indian PM begins victory lap

Lauren Rudick To Present Yoga Workshops

RECENT COMMENTS
Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Donna Dalton: Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your cyber problems name it whats app, Facebook snap chat anything you can think off, he is the perfect person you need when it comes to that .He will...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

RECENT COMMENTS
Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Donna Dalton: Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your cyber problems name it whats app, Facebook snap chat anything you can think off, he is the perfect person you need when it comes to that .He will...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.