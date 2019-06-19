New round of minimum wage talks to begin soon

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, June 19, 2019

The National Minimum Wage Advisory Commission (NMWAC) is expected to get going within a few weeks, with its focus on consultations on a new national minimum wage and minimum rates for private security workers by early next year.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
New minimum wage study to begin May

BITU, NWU oppose delaying minimum rates for guards

New minimum rates effective tomorrow

BITU wants separate minimum wage consultation for security guards

BITU rejects proposal of no increase for guards

Workers, employers argue over size of nat'l minimum wage increase

New minimum wage recommendation in two weeks



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
The great Glastonbury stink: Showers closed off as festival preserves water for thirsty revellers

'Social bridge' evenings begin on Monday

Around the churches

Eager to learn, eager to help

Aidonia spices up Chicago Jerk Fest

A fun day with a purpose

Starface set to Chug It

SPORTS more
What if employer refuses to pay statutory deductions?

Over 80 Sagicor Foundation scholarships up for grabs

'For your dream to be LIT, you have to believe it'

Okeito Thompson continues family tradition

Reynolds double leads Santos to hard fought win; Dynamic overcome Botofago to earn final spot

Hamilton Green Cup concludes tomorrow at Den Amstel

Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprise sports fans with a visit to the baseball 

POLITICS more
The PNP is alive - … Lisa Hanna says ‘One PNP’ stands firm with president Peter Phillips

No campaign of vitriol - Peter Bunting campaign raising the bar on civility – Campbell

‘One PNP’ three years in the making - Phillips’ sights set on being prime minister, wants to hand party over to youth

RJRGLEANER to assist ECJ with update of voters’ list

Painful three years - Bunting wants rise of sleepy, stubborn PNP

We cannot just forget and just move on

History Will Judge Edward Seaga

BUSINESS more
Investigating fraudulent websites

Sparkling clean - Young entrepreneur launches housekeeping business

Peart says 2018 was Mayberry's best year ever

Digital transformation vital to boost competitiveness – Mona School of Business, Management

Metry Seaga pleased with tenure as JMEA president

Before travelling…your last-minute travel checklist

What's an Index Fund?

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
The Gun Court can save us

Jamaican gets four years for stealing jewellery he sold to stores

Man claims auntie grabs his 'balls' during altercation

Raping As Young As 4

Sunday Brew — June 30, 2019

Wanted Berbice man gives authorities wrong name when nabbed in Georgetown

Gang suspected of East Bank break-ins busted

RELATED STORIES
New minimum wage study to begin May

BITU, NWU oppose delaying minimum rates for guards

New minimum rates effective tomorrow

BITU wants separate minimum wage consultation for security guards

BITU rejects proposal of no increase for guards

Workers, employers argue over size of nat'l minimum wage increase

New minimum wage recommendation in two weeks

RECENT COMMENTS
Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Donna Dalton: Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your cyber problems name it whats app, Facebook snap chat anything you can think off, he is the perfect person you need when it comes to that .He will...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

RECENT COMMENTS
Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Donna Dalton: Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your cyber problems name it whats app, Facebook snap chat anything you can think off, he is the perfect person you need when it comes to that .He will...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.