New Highway 2000 toll rates to take effect July 6

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, June 19, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Motorists who use the East-West leg of Highway 2000 are to begin paying more next Saturday. The toll operator said while it was able to forgo a rate review last year, it has become necessary to implement an increase effective July 6. As such,ÃÂ motorists using the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
FULL LIST: Highway 2000 toll rates to increase come July 6

No toll rate hike this year for Highway 2000 east-west motorists

PM announces 25% drop in rates to use North-South link of Highway 2000

Big sums proposed to use North-South Link of Highway 2000

New toll fees irk Portmore users

Toll rates to go up July 5

Motorists face Highway 2000 toll hike



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
The great Glastonbury stink: Showers closed off as festival preserves water for thirsty revellers

'Social bridge' evenings begin on Monday

Around the churches

Eager to learn, eager to help

Aidonia spices up Chicago Jerk Fest

A fun day with a purpose

Starface set to Chug It

SPORTS more
Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprise sports fans with a visit to the baseball 

Why the Duchess of Sussex could be barred from entering the US if she wants to cut her tax bill

Weekly Round-up: Seaga's grand farewell... June murders near 100... Windies World Cup hopes end

COMMENTARY: War drums in Washington, echoes of the past

Lewis relishing chance to face former side

Rawlins retains place in Sussex first team

Silver medal joy in Barbados

POLITICS more
Weekly Round-up: Seaga's grand farewell... June murders near 100... Windies World Cup hopes end

UTech extends exhibition on the life and times of Edward Seaga

A fun day with a purpose

Peter Phillips says PNP targeting 10 additional seats

GECOM Chairman replacement… Exhaust all options at home before looking abroad – WPA

Hamilton set for overseas trial stint

Butler not permanently omitted from U-23s – Duckie

BUSINESS more
BoB Foundation Promotes Vivien Carter

SAL Staff To Return To Work After Downing Tools

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting June 29

Budgeting is the best way to win with money

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 28 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 28 2019

More entrepreneurs to benefit from JNSBL location in Half-Way Tree

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
St Catherine Police appeal to 'persons of interest' to come in

White nationalist says sorry, gets life in prison for Virginia car attack

Video: June 29th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Police still trying to locate eight persons of interest in St Catherine

Weekly Round-up: Seaga's grand farewell... June murders near 100... Windies World Cup hopes end

Curfew imposed in Rockfort

Put culprits on camera

RELATED STORIES
FULL LIST: Highway 2000 toll rates to increase come July 6

No toll rate hike this year for Highway 2000 east-west motorists

PM announces 25% drop in rates to use North-South link of Highway 2000

Big sums proposed to use North-South Link of Highway 2000

New toll fees irk Portmore users

Toll rates to go up July 5

Motorists face Highway 2000 toll hike

RECENT COMMENTS
Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Donna Dalton: Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your cyber problems name it whats app, Facebook snap chat anything you can think off, he is the perfect person you need when it comes to that .He will...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

RECENT COMMENTS
Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Donna Dalton: Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your cyber problems name it whats app, Facebook snap chat anything you can think off, he is the perfect person you need when it comes to that .He will...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.