No dengue outbreak

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, June 19, 2019

FORT CHARLOTTE, Hanover â Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has flatly rejected assertions that there is another dengue outbreak on the island. âAs of now, we are happy to say that there is no dengue outbreak, and we continue to monitor the situation as we go...read more

