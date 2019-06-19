Joe Biden told to 'pass the torch' of Democratic leadership as he is criticised over race record at debate

Telegraph UK - Friday, June 19, 2019

"That candidate was then-senator Joe Biden. Joe Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans 32 years ago, he's still right today." Mr Swalwell added that the only way to tackle issues like climate change, gun violence and student loan debt was to...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Democrats 2020: Eric Swalwell, the former prosecutor ready to take on the US gun lobby

US election Democrat candidates: Runners and riders for the 2020 presidency

Democrat White House hopefuls clash on immigration and healthcare in feisty first campaign debate 

Joe Biden braced for attacks from the Left as Democrat 2020 hopefuls debate for the first time

Joe Biden refuses to apologise amid Democrat anger at remarks on segregationist senators

Donald Trump says he would 'want to hear' foreign dirt on 2020 election rivals

Joe Biden beats Donald Trump in Texas poll as he breaks from Democratic party line on abortion



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Fyah Stick is on key

Tom Laing stands up for reggae

Cyrus Vyrus is back

Brimstone is fiery about Florida

A moment with DJ Shella

Quick Cook pleads for peace

Laying down the Law

SPORTS more
This Day in History — June 28

Watooka House Re-opens

England too good for Norway

Barcelona official denies Neymar interest

Rapinoe resolute on White House stance

Local sports benefiting from China partnership – Grange

Youthful Team Jamaica for Carib Amateur Golf Champs

POLITICS more
US Supreme Court redistricting decision could reshape politics

Opposition leader bats for SMEs

Portmore mayor, councillors going with Phillips

Residents of Archer Street, East Canje plead for help

Opposition Leader open to selecting fit and proper GECOM chair from Commonwealth

Duckie talks up Olympic qualifying squad

PM urges St Thomas residents to respect urban centre

BUSINESS more
We need more like Eddie Seaga to make our economy grow

'Jamaica and the US — partners from birth'

A moment with DJ Shella

US economy grows 3.1% in first quarter

New software glitch found in troubled Boeing 737 MAX jet

Russia remains supportive of Maduro - Hails Norway-brokered Venezuela talks

Argentina: Peronism 101

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
Sharks kill US tourist in The Bahamas

FLA facing court for failure to return cop's gun

Quick Cook pleads for peace

E’bo Ranger, 32, busted with cocaine

Salesman jailed for snatching chain

Man, 59, gets 16 years for rape

CJIA sexual harassment scandal… Red Thread lends solidarity to victims with protest

RELATED STORIES
Democrats 2020: Eric Swalwell, the former prosecutor ready to take on the US gun lobby

US election Democrat candidates: Runners and riders for the 2020 presidency

Democrat White House hopefuls clash on immigration and healthcare in feisty first campaign debate 

Joe Biden braced for attacks from the Left as Democrat 2020 hopefuls debate for the first time

Joe Biden refuses to apologise amid Democrat anger at remarks on segregationist senators

Donald Trump says he would 'want to hear' foreign dirt on 2020 election rivals

Joe Biden beats Donald Trump in Texas poll as he breaks from Democratic party line on abortion

RECENT COMMENTS
Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Donna Dalton: Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your cyber problems name it whats app, Facebook snap chat anything you can think off, he is the perfect person you need when it comes to that .He will...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

RECENT COMMENTS
Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brittany Kathleen Berlin: i swear with my life after GOD IS RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM. They put so much effort in working for their client am really impressed with their service. Thanks. Incase you all need Good...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Donna Dalton: Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your cyber problems name it whats app, Facebook snap chat anything you can think off, he is the perfect person you need when it comes to that .He will...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.