Dutch railway company to pay reparations for WWII transports

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, June 19, 2019

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) â The Dutch national railway company (NS) said yesterday that it will pay reparations to Jews, Roma and Sinti whom it transported to camps in the Netherlands during World War II â from where they were sent to Nazi concentration camps.read more

