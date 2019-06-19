$700M Port Kaituma Hospital Complex attracts further $150M

Kaieteur News - Thursday, June 19, 2019

The $700M Port Kaituma Hospital project in Region One will attract a further $150M to complete construction. This is according to an official attached to the Ministry of Public Health. The project commenced some five years ago under the previous administration but suffered several delays due...read more

