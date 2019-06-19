Gas prices up $2.99, diesel up $3.00 Thursday

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Gas prices are to go up by $2.99 Thursday. The state-owned oil refinery,Â Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $126.15 Â per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $128.98. Automotive diesel oil will go up by $3.00 per litre to sell for...read more

