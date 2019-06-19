Garfield Green is new custos of Manchester

Jamaica Star - Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Businessman Garfield Green is set to become the new first citizen of Manchester. He will replace Sally Porteous, who will demit office on July 1, after serving for seven years. Governor General Sir Patrick Allen presented Green with the...read more

