A New Tax Administration and Procedure Bill

Channel 5 Belize - Tuesday, June 19, 2019

On Friday, the House of Representatives read through the Tax Administration and Procedure Bill 2019 which essentially sees a merger of the Income Tax and General Sales Tax departments.Â  The [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
PM Says Income Tax/GST Merger Concerns are Baseless

P.S.U. Concerned Over Tax Administration and Procedure Bill, 2019

Introducing the Belize (Territorial Dispute) Referendum Bill, 2019

Income Tax Commissioner’s Refusal to Set-off Belize Bank’s Business Tax Debt Unlawful

Income and Business Tax Amendment Bill Passed

Senators Debate Income and Business Tax Amendment Bill

Income and Business Tax Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Gindulgence Gin Festival At Hamilton Princess

Gindulgence Gin Festival At Hamilton Princess

Ding Dong ties the knot

Pranksters apologise for ‘threatening’ Squash

Artiste billed for Sumfest killed in The Bahamas

Sexiness galore at Drip Drip

Tony Rebel advises young girls, sugar daddies, in new single

SPORTS more
Dominant Bermuda make Gold Cup history

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Digicel IP Engineer & Senior ICT Technician

Gold Cup: Historic Victory Against Nicaragua!

Gold Cup: Historic Victory Against Nicaragua!

Photos & Video: Bermuda Fans In New Jersey

ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco disconnection notice

Live Updates: Bermuda To Play Nicaragua

POLITICS more
PM Says Income Tax/GST Merger Concerns are Baseless

Legislations to the CBI

Minister: Summit Was “Productive & Informative”

German police caught up in political row over alleged support for AfD

PHOTO: Seaga rests

Granger, Jagdeo to discuss political situation

Hylton declares support for Phillips

BUSINESS more
JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Digicel IP Engineer & Senior ICT Technician

Antiguan government wants to buy out Digicel's operation

Retail Sales Decrease 3.9% In March 2019

O'Donnell to speak at Convergence event

Retail sales fall for thirteenth month

Ascendant shares surge 59% on BSX

Kevin O’Donnell To Speak At ILS Convergence

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
Contempt proceedings filed against FLA board by policeman

Off Duty Police Officer Seriously Hurt In Crash

Police motorbike hurt in collision with a car

Police: crash victim was off-duty officer

More than 200 Jamaicans killed so far in road crashes

Video: Police On Recent Police Collisions

Prison phone system down

RELATED STORIES
PM Says Income Tax/GST Merger Concerns are Baseless

P.S.U. Concerned Over Tax Administration and Procedure Bill, 2019

Introducing the Belize (Territorial Dispute) Referendum Bill, 2019

Income Tax Commissioner’s Refusal to Set-off Belize Bank’s Business Tax Debt Unlawful

Income and Business Tax Amendment Bill Passed

Senators Debate Income and Business Tax Amendment Bill

Income and Business Tax Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Sammy Wallace: My dad means the whole world to me, so each time I see him cry about his love life am always broken. my mom died 6 years back and within that 6 years my dad has dated 4 women and all the women are...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Donna Dalton: Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your cyber problems name it whats app, Facebook snap chat anything you can think off, he is the perfect person you need when it comes to that .He will...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Sammy Wallace: My dad means the whole world to me, so each time I see him cry about his love life am always broken. my mom died 6 years back and within that 6 years my dad has dated 4 women and all the women are...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Donna Dalton: Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your cyber problems name it whats app, Facebook snap chat anything you can think off, he is the perfect person you need when it comes to that .He will...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...