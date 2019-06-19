Sandals Foundation is Canada's favourite philanthropic travel entity

Jamaica Observer - Monday, June 19, 2019

Sandal s Foundation has been named the top Responsible/Philanthropic Travel Foundation at the 20th annual Agents' Choice Awards Gala held in Toronto, Canada, on June 13, giving the non-governmental organisation, which is marking its 10th anniversary, another reason to celebrate this year.read more

