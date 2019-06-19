Trelawny’s first traffic lights almost ready

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, June 19, 2019

Although the physical structure for Trelawnyâs first traffic lights has been erected, another $15 million is needed to make the lights, which are located at the North Coast Highway- Daniel Town intersection, functional. E.G. Hunter, the chief...read more

