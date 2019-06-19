Remembering Wilma Rudolph – an Olympian overcomer

Kaieteur News - Sunday, June 19, 2019

By Dennis Nichols A recent Facebook reference to one of Guyanaâs former top female athletes, June Griffith, gave me the idea for todayâs piece. Now it has nothing to do with our country, our divisive politics, or the recent CCJ ruling. Yet the real-life heroine featured may serve as a...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
CCJ in landmark rulings today

Guyana should not be paying any oil company’s taxes- University of Houston Instructor -Calls for arrangement to be removed from future...

No-Confidence motion appeals… CCJ dismisses petition to hear new evidence on Charrandass Persaud

At the crossroads, again

No-Confidence Motion appeal… CCJ petitioned to hear new evidence on Charrandass Persaud

Guyana’s no confidence cases listed in CCJ‘s busy week of high profile matters

CCJ dismisses application to block sitting of Nat’l Assembly



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Black Star Liner

Theatre with a message

Samory I heads to Europe

A decade with Deh Jah Dance

A wonderful evening of classics

BIFF: Aretha Franklin Documentary Screening

BIFF: Aretha Franklin Documentary Screening

SPORTS more
Mastering MalmÃ¶

Russian embassy offering free language course at UWI

Digital safety over the summer

PEP students did fairly well but much work to be done — Samuda

From the track to the farm Ricardo Chambers uses hydroponics technology in Manchester

Remembering Wilma Rudolph – an Olympian overcomer

Tennis: Bermuda Defeats US Virgin Islands

POLITICS more
Edward Seaga's greatest economic achievement was the introduction of a flat tax

Imani with ease

Seaga Goes Home

Istanbul voters turn out for mayoral election rerun as Erdogan bids to reverse defeat in Turkey's largest city

Remembering Wilma Rudolph – an Olympian overcomer

Essential President and Opposition Leader meet soonest in light of CCJ’s rulings

In its infinite wisdom

BUSINESS more
Don't be the sucky roommate

Bankers urged to continue vigilance against e-fraud

Real estate – A Reality

Asking for a raise — what they didn't tell you!

Around Jamaica in 80 days!

Police Credit Union realises net surplus of $94.5 million

MARIO EVON - The Musical Healer

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
Bankers urged to continue vigilance against e-fraud

Police Credit Union realises net surplus of $94.5 million

US Customs agents seize drugs on ship destined for Haiti

Death came knocking at her door – a former Governor’s daughter mistakenly let her killer in

Police corruption and sex in the office

Berbice River chain saw operator was murdered …Murder weapon other implements recovered

Police recover double barrel shot gun at Sand Hills

RELATED STORIES
CCJ in landmark rulings today

Guyana should not be paying any oil company’s taxes- University of Houston Instructor -Calls for arrangement to be removed from future...

No-Confidence motion appeals… CCJ dismisses petition to hear new evidence on Charrandass Persaud

At the crossroads, again

No-Confidence Motion appeal… CCJ petitioned to hear new evidence on Charrandass Persaud

Guyana’s no confidence cases listed in CCJ‘s busy week of high profile matters

CCJ dismisses application to block sitting of Nat’l Assembly

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Robert V Yeaman: I NEVER KNEW RUSSIAN HACKERS ARE THE BEST UNTILL I USED THE SERVICE OF RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM AND I GOT THE BEST. 100% SAFE WITH THEM

One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Donna Dalton: Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your cyber problems name it whats app, Facebook snap chat anything you can think off, he is the perfect person you need when it comes to that .He will...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Robert V Yeaman: I NEVER KNEW RUSSIAN HACKERS ARE THE BEST UNTILL I USED THE SERVICE OF RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM AND I GOT THE BEST. 100% SAFE WITH THEM

One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Donna Dalton: Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your cyber problems name it whats app, Facebook snap chat anything you can think off, he is the perfect person you need when it comes to that .He will...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...