First Lady in Singapore for ceremonial launch of oil production vessel

Kaieteur News - Saturday, June 19, 2019

First Lady Sandra Granger is in Singapore for the ceremonial launch of the Liza Destiny, the first Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel to be used in the first phase of oil production in Guyana. The ceremony is usually held before a vessel sets sail. The First Lady was...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
One year later… Businessman still awaits Govt.’s approval for US$120M shore base facility – meanwhile more than 50% of the...

President Granger, First Lady bid farewell to Magda Pollard

ExxonMobil makes another oil discovery in Guyana

Exxon starts installations for Liza 1

SBM Offshore closer to floating storage facility at Liza field

Guyana inches closer to oil production…ExxonMobil awards contracts for floating vessel

ExxonMobil ramps up preparations for possible 2018 operations



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
‘Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe’ premieres in Montego Bay

The legacy of Denzel The legacy of

Big Youth, Half Pint open Cabaret Wednesday

Baptism by fire - Monteith names nine debutants in Reggae Warriors line-up against USA Hawks today

Raft Up organisers' trash effort

Pole Dance Group Enjoying Bermuda Retreats

Second screening of Franklin documentary

SPORTS more
No sold out games in FWWC round of 16

Tite expected to shuffle Brazil pack

Sri Lanka upset England

Jamaica promoted to Davis Cup Group Two

Harris takes Toyota Cup Harris takes Toyota Cup

Sylvester enjoying lacrosse despite challenges

JamT20 Bashment semi-finals postponed

POLITICS more
JamT20 Bashment semi-finals postponed

Report: Cuba Violently Forcing Hundreds of Dissidents into Exile

De stupidness must done

Claims and objections are enough to cleanse list – Ram

T&T contract renegotiations to be finalized by August

Eamon Courtenay Vacates Senate Seat for New P.U.P. Appointed Role

Opposition Leader Calls for Order, to No Avail

BUSINESS more
'Miss Birdie' now gluten free, reduced

Jamaica Stock Exchange discusses collaboration with Ambassador to US

Butterfield slip 0.71% on NYSE

Former Rising Stars contestant ‘soldiers’ on

‘We Are Thrilled With The Progress At Azura’

Velocity Ledger chooses security partner

Cyber-risk conference to return to island

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
Harris takes Toyota Cup Harris takes Toyota Cup

CPG chairman uses social mechanisms to fight crime

Report: Cuba Violently Forcing Hundreds of Dissidents into Exile

Guyana may collaborate with other CARICOM countries on drugs procurement–Volda Lawrence

De stupidness must done

Police confirms OPR investigating allegations against Berbice cops

Media schooled on domestic, sexual abuse reporting

RELATED STORIES
One year later… Businessman still awaits Govt.’s approval for US$120M shore base facility – meanwhile more than 50% of the...

President Granger, First Lady bid farewell to Magda Pollard

ExxonMobil makes another oil discovery in Guyana

Exxon starts installations for Liza 1

SBM Offshore closer to floating storage facility at Liza field

Guyana inches closer to oil production…ExxonMobil awards contracts for floating vessel

ExxonMobil ramps up preparations for possible 2018 operations

RECENT COMMENTS
One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Christopher Robin Wallac: Need to hire an experienced hacker? Contact SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for any form of hack you want. Very realiable and also I have used his services so many times and he has never failed me I also...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Christopher Robin Wallac: Need to hire an experienced hacker? Contact SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for any form of hack you want. Very realiable and also I have used his services so many times and he has never failed me I also...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

RECENT COMMENTS
One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Christopher Robin Wallac: Need to hire an experienced hacker? Contact SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for any form of hack you want. Very realiable and also I have used his services so many times and he has never failed me I also...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Christopher Robin Wallac: Need to hire an experienced hacker? Contact SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for any form of hack you want. Very realiable and also I have used his services so many times and he has never failed me I also...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...