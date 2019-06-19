Forex: J$130.61 to one US dollar

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, June 19, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The US dollar on Thursday, June 20 ended trading at J$130.61 up by 39 cents according to the Bank of Jamaica's daily foreign exchange trading summary.Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar ended trading at J$99.88 up from J$96.18 while the British pound sterling ended trading...read more

0
