France urged by government experts to legalise cannabis and 'take back control' of black market

Telegraph UK - Thursday, June 19, 2019

Credit: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP 20 June 2019 6:00pm Follow Follow the author of this article Follow the topics within this article A government-tasked commission has advised to legalise to take back control of the black market, calling prohibition an abject failure . In potentially explosive...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Emmanuel Macron relaunches drive to reform economy as Yellow Vests fade away

Emmanuel Macron wins conservative support as France's Republican party faces oblivion

Canada votes to legalise recreational cannabis use

Billy Caldwell's mother is director of cannabis oil company which helps fund his care

Parisians queue for cannabis after softening of drug laws 

Unions flood streets of Paris in stand against Macron reforms

Emmanuel Macron wants 'buy European act' to stop UK firms winning EU contracts 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Christopher Returns To Broadway’s ‘Hamilton’

Feast Of São João at Victoria Park On June 23

Girls promote 'give and let live'

Knowing your neurons

Cracking the code

Vershon highlights struggles in ‘Reply’

Hot fashion at Morning Bliss

SPORTS more
BNAA Athletes Set To Compete In Mexico

BNAA Athletes Set To Compete In Mexico

Jacques Gaddharkan detained by the Gendarmes in Guadeloupe

Miramar mayor to assist Jamaica's amputee footballers

Cricket: East v West All-Star Players Announced

Tennis: Jamaica Defeat Bermuda In Davis Cup

Cricket: East v West All-Star Players Announced

POLITICS more
Mobilization, Turn-Out Will Determine Dominica’s General Elections

DPM Patrick Faber on Increase in S.S.B. Contributions

Nationwide investigation launched into far-Right threats against German politicians 

DLP will not build any international airport but UWP will, says Linton

Roads repaired for Seaga’s funeral - Central Kingston gets attention in preparation for Seaga’s funeral

8-year-old needs surgery to fix broken leg

Christopher Schaper Appointed CEO Of AIG Re

BUSINESS more
Hamilton Re Sponsors First Catastrophe Bond

No Check and Balance for Contract Officers Spending Public Funds

Julius Espat: Auditor General Expresses Frustration

PAC Chairman Says Government has No Interest in Audit Report

Christopher Schaper Appointed CEO Of AIG Re

Dickinson pushes green button at the TSX

Lloyd's seeks more business from US insurers

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
Head-on collision leaves two dead, 18 injured in Hanover

Teen murdered in St James

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Supporting Obeah is tantamount to supporting murder

Will Public Officers & Teachers Start to Pay for their Pensions?

Police Community Meet & Greet On Saturday

C'bean American legislator critical of Trump's plan to deport illegal immigrants

Former school teacher Chris Dawson charged with underage sex after viral murder mystery podcast

RELATED STORIES
Emmanuel Macron relaunches drive to reform economy as Yellow Vests fade away

Emmanuel Macron wins conservative support as France's Republican party faces oblivion

Canada votes to legalise recreational cannabis use

Billy Caldwell's mother is director of cannabis oil company which helps fund his care

Parisians queue for cannabis after softening of drug laws 

Unions flood streets of Paris in stand against Macron reforms

Emmanuel Macron wants 'buy European act' to stop UK firms winning EU contracts 

RECENT COMMENTS
One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Krista Superseasoned: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM am very grateful your work where perfect thanks alot

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Krista Superseasoned: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM am very grateful your work where perfect thanks alot

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

RECENT COMMENTS
One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Krista Superseasoned: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM am very grateful your work where perfect thanks alot

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Krista Superseasoned: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM am very grateful your work where perfect thanks alot

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...