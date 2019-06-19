PartnerRe: Closing Of Senior Notes Offering

Bernews - Thursday, June 19, 2019

Bermuda-based PartnerRe Ltd.Â announced that its subsidiary, PartnerRe Finance B LLC [PRE Finance B], has closed its previously announced offering of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
PartnerRe: Closing Of Senior Notes Offering

PartnerRe Prices Offering Of $500M Senior Notes

PartnerRe Prices Offering Of $500M Senior Notes

AXIS Capital Launches Offering Of Senior Notes

PartnerRe Redemption Of $250M Senior Notes

PartnerRe Redemption Of $250M Senior Notes

PartnerRe Prices 5.875% Series F Share Offering



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
‘School’s Out Fair’ To Be Held On June 29th

Reggae struggles for relevance in Namibia

Catalyst for change - Menzies urges JFF, sponsors to aid Girlz in effort to spread women’s game in communities

IRD hails Sunsplash

Sol keeps it real with Inna Life

JoJo Mac has a greater power

Karma on road to Greatness

SPORTS more
Bar owners look to Costa Rica showdown

Cup Match and Somers Day – a chronology of holidays

Rugby Players To Benefit From Elite Skills Clinics

RAMBARRAN, SEALY NAMED CO-CAPTAINS OF WEST INDIES UNDER-15s FOR TOUR OF ENGLAND

Rugby Players To Benefit From Elite Skills Clinics

Hubert Lawrence | The men’s 100m – by popular demand

Corporate Hands | Juici Patties contributes $1.3 million to netball

POLITICS more
RAMBARRAN, SEALY NAMED CO-CAPTAINS OF WEST INDIES UNDER-15s FOR TOUR OF ENGLAND

#RememberingSeaga: Current and former Parliamentarians pay tribute

The future of the PNP – A look at the party's 7 'sins'

Thwaites: Dropouts contributing to crime problem

Seaga's day

'Seaga was an institution builder committed to Jamaica'

Imani denies small business loan scheme is vote-buying

BUSINESS more
Entrepreneur Dennie earns top tourism award

PartnerRe: Closing Of Senior Notes Offering

EY: FinTech Adoption Doubled Over 18 Months

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 19 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 19 2019

IMF notes: 50 percent increase in assets declarations for politically exposed persons

American Airlines deal boosts Airbus long-range jet

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
Police pay $19,000 to fly crash victim to US

Girl describes sex assault on bed

Black cab rapist John Worboys admits drugging four women in order to sexually assault them

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd loses challenge against manslaughter conviction

Thwaites: Dropouts contributing to crime problem

This Day in History — June 20

JCF increases use of technology

RELATED STORIES
PartnerRe: Closing Of Senior Notes Offering

PartnerRe Prices Offering Of $500M Senior Notes

PartnerRe Prices Offering Of $500M Senior Notes

AXIS Capital Launches Offering Of Senior Notes

PartnerRe Redemption Of $250M Senior Notes

PartnerRe Redemption Of $250M Senior Notes

PartnerRe Prices 5.875% Series F Share Offering

RECENT COMMENTS
One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Shelby Blevens: Let’s all stand up and say NO to cheating spouse. Together we can fight it, I have been a victim of dating men that cheats on me so many times but I found solutions my self by getting a hacker...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Shelby Blevens: Let’s all stand up and say NO to cheating spouse. Together we can fight it, I have been a victim of dating men that cheats on me so many times but I found solutions my self by getting a hacker...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

RECENT COMMENTS
One killed, two injured in Duhaney Park
Shelby Blevens: Let’s all stand up and say NO to cheating spouse. Together we can fight it, I have been a victim of dating men that cheats on me so many times but I found solutions my self by getting a hacker...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Shelby Blevens: Let’s all stand up and say NO to cheating spouse. Together we can fight it, I have been a victim of dating men that cheats on me so many times but I found solutions my self by getting a hacker...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...