Students show off talents at concert

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, June 19, 2019

On Sunday 9th. June, 2019 some 218 students from 24 schools performed in the Menuhin Foundation's Annual Concert at the Ruth Seaton James Auditorium. This Concert is always the highlight of our year and is the opportunity for all of our students to display their talents, honed by their hard...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Menuhin Foundation Holds Annual Concert

Menuhin Foundation Holds Annual Concert

Young talent put on a show

Students hold fundraising gospel concert

This years Menuhin Foundation Concert to be held June 7

CedarBridge ceremony highlights Wells' sporting achievements

Comedy show promises something different



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
‘An Epic, Sophisticated, Well-Attended Event’

Opening your mind

Menuhin Foundation Holds Annual Concert

Kedley Morrison serves up dancehall-inspired pan chicken

Doza Medicine enjoying good feedback

Gyal Fest was a hit

Bobby Bigga 5 bats for positive music

SPORTS more
Video: Gold Cup Team Member Osagi Bascome

Royal protection policies to be looked at as grandmother hit by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's convoy undergoes surgery

Video: Gold Cup Team Member Osagi Bascome

St David’s Holds Youth Football Prize Giving

St David’s Holds Youth Football Prize Giving

Bermuda Defeat Lebanon At Ball Hockey Worlds

Futsal: Assassins, ASFC, & Involved Win

POLITICS more
Skerrit to ensure protection of Dominicans’ best interests in Scotia Bank sale

Royal protection policies to be looked at as grandmother hit by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's convoy undergoes surgery

Minister Attending Conference In Switzerland

Polls Hint UWP could win the Election

Gaston Browne installed as Chairman of the OECS Assembly

Melissa has to fight for Roseau Central – Wickham

Prime Minister Dr. Mitchell Congratulates Students

BUSINESS more
A.S. Cooper To Sell Part Of Business To Phoenix

Gala to support Duke of Edinburgh charity

Co-founder Randall steps down as R&Q CEO

Essent taps capital market in $333m ILS deal

Artex names Cobon Bermuda managing director

Facebook's crypto move 'positive' for island

100WF Gala To Support Duke Of Edinburgh

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
Man admits having cannabis for supply

Row as high profile Angela Merkel ally attacks conservative wing in wake of MP's murder

Police pay to send crash victim overseas

Thanks from Howzat

No pride felt in transgender murders

Police Pay To Medivac Injured Visitor To U.S.

Student who used 3D printer to make guns is convicted in UK legal first

RELATED STORIES
Menuhin Foundation Holds Annual Concert

Menuhin Foundation Holds Annual Concert

Young talent put on a show

Students hold fundraising gospel concert

This years Menuhin Foundation Concert to be held June 7

CedarBridge ceremony highlights Wells' sporting achievements

Comedy show promises something different

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Shelby Blevens: Let’s all stand up and say NO to cheating spouse. Together we can fight it, I have been a victim of dating men that cheats on me so many times but I found solutions my self by getting a hacker...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Shelby Blevens: Let’s all stand up and say NO to cheating spouse. Together we can fight it, I have been a victim of dating men that cheats on me so many times but I found solutions my self by getting a hacker...

Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...