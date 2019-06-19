Green Expo highlights

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Green Expo 2019, a three-day event which sought to raise public awareness and knowledge about practical solutions to environmental and sustainable development challenges such as climate change, pollution, and natural resources degradation, welcomed a host of patrons from June 7 to 9. The...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Plastic Possibilities: The Role of the Blue, Green and Orange economies

New report urges action to deal with growing threat to Caribbean Sea

Plans to remove 1.5 million tyres from Riverton landfill advanced

NEPT playing key role in protecting marine ecosystems

Jamaica Climate Change Youth Council to host expo

Green expo at Castleton Gardens today

Climate literacy a must, says EFJ



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Child's Play | Best friends forever

The Sun is also a Star | Sparks fly in the darkest hour

Toy Story 4 | An unexpected reunion

Escape Plan: The Extractors | Inside the devil’s station

Economic reggae: Bank of Jamaica sells recovery with songs

Natural High Music - Urban Roots II

Baring self for laughter

SPORTS more
This Day In History-June 19

Guyana go down to USA in 2019 CGC debut

Platini arrested in WC 2022 probe

Records for Morgan, England against Afghans

Laurie Foster | Continue working hard, Briana

Orgill chuffed with first national goals

Use designated parking! – IPL, stadium police

POLITICS more
PM says Jamaica is thankful for diaspora contributions

PM to confirm Bernard Lodge plans soon, says Vaz

CCJ rulings represent victory for democracy –Attorney Nandlall

Elections can and must be held within 3 months – Opposition Leader

Granger: We respect the CCJ’s decision – President says as many as 200,000 incorrect entries on current voters’ list – will name...

GECOM Chairman appointment process flawed – CCJ rules

Jamaica gets first Taino chief in over 500 years

BUSINESS more
Economic reggae: Bank of Jamaica sells recovery with songs

Boeing apologises for Max crashes as Airbus rakes in sales

Huawei fighting back, says US sanctions will cost it billions in revenue

Facebook unveils plan for its own cryptocurrency Libra

Fuel companies, JPS in talks over electric charging stations

SVL wraps up Post to Post acquisition, defines executive structure

Cascade Group to finalise Kingston 876 complex by midsummer

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
It would be a crying shame!

The CCJ finally killed off the Bollers syndrome

Fisherman who killed friend gets 13 years for manslaughter

June Session of Berbice Criminal Assizes Opens

Sexual harassment allegations… CJIA sends senior manager on leave; withdraws security pass for alleged victim

Toy Story 4 | An unexpected reunion

Boeing apologises for Max crashes as Airbus rakes in sales

RELATED STORIES
Plastic Possibilities: The Role of the Blue, Green and Orange economies

New report urges action to deal with growing threat to Caribbean Sea

Plans to remove 1.5 million tyres from Riverton landfill advanced

NEPT playing key role in protecting marine ecosystems

Jamaica Climate Change Youth Council to host expo

Green expo at Castleton Gardens today

Climate literacy a must, says EFJ

RECENT COMMENTS
Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

RECENT COMMENTS
Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Brad Loke: Are you looking for a way to break into Phones without physical access to the person phone? Contact DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a very fast and reliable hack and get results in less than 4 hours....

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...