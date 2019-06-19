NSC August holiday Swim Programme set for July 8 – August 16

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, June 19, 2019

The National Sports Commissionâs July â August âLearn to Swim Programmeâ will commence on the 08th July, and concluding on the 16th August. Registration is $1,000 and begins on Monday June 24th, running until July 03rd, and is only done at the NSCâs Head Office on...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams to host 29th Annual Cricket Academy in July

Stage 4 doesn’t have to be the end

Annual Independence NSC Swim Meet for PWDs … St Barnabas Special School produce special perforce to take C/Ships

NSC to host Swim Meet for PWD attending Special Schools tomorrow

NSC facilities ‘Staff Medical Day’ at CASH

August Vacation Swimming Programme 2017 starts Monday

NSC hands over equipment to Archery Guyana



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Raptors anthem

Big moves on Billboard

Jermaine Michaels encourages perseverance

Spice is now 'Reality Royalty'

Miss Global reaches out

Photo Set #3: BDA Carnival Parade Of Bands

Photo Set #3: BDA Carnival Parade Of Bands

SPORTS more
Raptors anthem

GBTI Open Lewis downs Downes in epic battle under lights

Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Berbice Coaching Programme BCB continues to invest in its Youth Players – Tyrone Pottaya named 2019 Father of the...

GFF-KFC Independence Cup Quarterfinal matches on this weekend

Min. Norton donates cricket gears, guitars to Waramuri Mission

Gold Cup Football: Haiti Had 19 Shots On Goal

Video: Bermuda Football Team Train In Texas

POLITICS more
Bunting's calculated risk may need divine intervention

Canada reapproves contentious Pacific coast pipeline

Trump, now an insider, pitches self as outsider for 2020 bid

Boris Johnson builds lead in race to be UK prime minister

Election uncertainty looms

Four-day period of mourning for Seaga starts today

Was Charandas Persaud Eligible to Vote as Dual Citizen?

BUSINESS more
Facebook plans its own currency for 2 billion-plus users

Optimism over trade sends US stocks sharply higher

Trump-Xi meeting at G20 raises hope for trade truce

GK now offers cyber-attack insurance

Kingston needs more than technology to become a smart city — C&W, ICT executive

Thumbs Up

Health minister dismisses industry claims legal tobacco trade under threat by black market

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
Recruitment, education and retention

Detainee Escapes from Custody by Casually Walking Out of Police Station

Meshek Banner Remanded for Attempted Murder of Common-law Wife

Mason’s Trial Adjourned

Female Student Knocked Down and Killed

Two freed, one to lead defence in illegal weapon, ammo trial

Hotel owner, contracted hit man further remanded

RELATED STORIES
RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams to host 29th Annual Cricket Academy in July

Stage 4 doesn’t have to be the end

Annual Independence NSC Swim Meet for PWDs … St Barnabas Special School produce special perforce to take C/Ships

NSC to host Swim Meet for PWD attending Special Schools tomorrow

NSC facilities ‘Staff Medical Day’ at CASH

August Vacation Swimming Programme 2017 starts Monday

NSC hands over equipment to Archery Guyana

RECENT COMMENTS
Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Sage Dutcher: I and my fiancé where been treated by text and calls from an Unkown person telling us to quite the marriage between I and fiancé or we would die in the next 72hours. We got worried and afraid,...

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

RECENT COMMENTS
Proven acquires securities dealer in Cayman
Sage Dutcher: I and my fiancé where been treated by text and calls from an Unkown person telling us to quite the marriage between I and fiancé or we would die in the next 72hours. We got worried and afraid,...

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...