Brangman Wins Edward Cross Long Distance

Bernews - Tuesday, June 19, 2019

Bermudaâs Dale Brangman who has been sailing consistently this year in his new boat signaled his intentions of looking to change the guard of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Brangman Wins Edward Cross Long Distance

Edward Cross Long Distance Race Results

Edward Cross Long Distance Race Results

Sailing: Curtis & Furbert Win Comet Race

Sailing: Curtis & Furbert Win Comet Race

Photos & Video: Edward Cross Comet Race

Photos & Video: Edward Cross Comet Race



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Hundreds 'play Mas' in Hamilton streets for fifth Bermuda Carnival

‘Hunger Games’ prequel novel coming in 2020

Spaces with F.E. Halliburton

Munga's wait continues

Mr Chumps looks to Sumfest

CFW gets thumbs up

Classics In June filled the soul

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, June 18, 2019

Dillas makes most of reprieve

Douglas goes big in reduced match

Warwick strike winning tune against Bridge

Nekoda provides star turn for Flatts

Rangers pile on the misery for St David's

Marion line honours in offing for Kiwi Spirit

POLITICS more
Assessing impact of childhood trauma on adults

Power of images has never been so big

Immigration Corner | Will Canada election affect immigration?

Drug trafficking is a global problem foist upon Caribbean countries

Antigua gets UWI campus

Pnp Dilemma

Gov't making significant investment in security — PM

BUSINESS more
Argo boosts efficiency with new system

Modernisation seen as top insurance concern

Amaral frames an opportunity

Lionfish-catching robot to move to Florida

Argo Group Adopts AVYST Technology

Probe of massive South America power outage begins

Making a case for a national e-commerce policy

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
Man who attacked Nigel Farage with milkshake admits assault charge

Police motorcyclist hits pedestrian

Results: Gold Point Archery League Week 7

Holiday Weekend Reports, Photos, Videos, More

Drug trafficking is a global problem foist upon Caribbean countries

US agent claims J'can fishermen were held for 600 lbs of ganja

CFW gets thumbs up

RELATED STORIES
Brangman Wins Edward Cross Long Distance

Edward Cross Long Distance Race Results

Edward Cross Long Distance Race Results

Sailing: Curtis & Furbert Win Comet Race

Sailing: Curtis & Furbert Win Comet Race

Photos & Video: Edward Cross Comet Race

Photos & Video: Edward Cross Comet Race

RECENT COMMENTS
Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

RECENT COMMENTS
Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Darrell Shanks: Follow your heart when you are in search of a hacker but i strongly recommend you all to a hacker that am very sure of. This hacker never disappoints i have tried his services and i got results...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...