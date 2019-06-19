Contract Awards noted by Cabinet…Memorex Enterprise gets $52M to fix Parika Stelling

Kaieteur News - Monday, June 19, 2019

Â  Cabinet noted several contract awards for projects which were processed through the National Tender and Administration Board (NPTAB). Joseph Harmon, Director General at the Ministry of the Presidency, last Friday, informed reporters of these awards. The most notable of those is a long...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Parika NDC seeks help to remove illegal roadside vendors

New Amsterdam to get new Magistrates’ Court; Smart Health Centre for Diamond/Grove

Govt. appoints new Boards of Directors

Sole Sourced or Open Tender? Questions surface over contract awarded to ExxonMobil’s employee

GPHC Maternity Ward to undergo $30M expansion

50+ contractors bid for School Cleaning Project

$120.2M more to be spent on Supenaam Stelling



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Colombia willing to participate in CARIFESTA

Turini To Speak At WWD Influencer Summit

Original Woodstock bands accuse troubled new festival of threatening their legacy

Julio Iglesias reflects on a life that ‘has been a miracle’

Vintage Voices | The rise of Prince Buster

Le Mans 24 Hours, a Total experience

Swaby bemoans lack of preparation

SPORTS more
Videos: Bermuda vs Haiti Highlights, Comments

Gallant Bermuda pay price for missed chances

New election poll to be released on Monday

Results: Bermuda Stroke Play Championships

Stay-at-home dads and paternity leave: redefining the role of men in the corporate world

Updates: Bermuda To Play Haiti In Gold Cup

Trio Continue Strong Start In St. Thomas Regatta

POLITICS more
Ruling politicians should not insult citizens so crudely

Phillips selects Natalie Neita to lead 'One PNP' presidential campaign

New election poll to be released on Monday

Political interference will not be tolerated in the education system — Samuda

High demand for quality banqueting and meeting facilities in Kingston - PM

Haitian president calls meeting to address political crisis

Venezuela's Guaido warns J'can gov't against selling PDVSA's shares in Petrojam

BUSINESS more
You want to move out, but can you afford to live alone?

EPOC welcomes appointment of Richard Byles to post of BOJ Governor

Credit unions — what do they do?

Bermuda Business Delegation Heads To Toronto

Stocks don’t always get a boost when the Fed cuts rates

David Jessop | Restoring the central role of Caribbean agriculture

Francis Wade | How to encourage emotional labour

TECH more
PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

CRIME more
Probe of study for Demerara River Bridge Crossing……SOCU clears Patterson, Jagdeo claims it’s a “cover-up”

J'can man, T&T policewoman held with drugs at Piarco airport

Mike Barton interview: 'I'm no liberal, but the police should stop locking up so many criminals'

Navy sailor gave birth after being 'drugged and raped' by a soldier, court papers show 

Robber punched child in the head

Mother & Children Robbed At Blue Hole Hill Park

Boeing made mistake in handling warning-system problem — CEO

RELATED STORIES
Parika NDC seeks help to remove illegal roadside vendors

New Amsterdam to get new Magistrates’ Court; Smart Health Centre for Diamond/Grove

Govt. appoints new Boards of Directors

Sole Sourced or Open Tender? Questions surface over contract awarded to ExxonMobil’s employee

GPHC Maternity Ward to undergo $30M expansion

50+ contractors bid for School Cleaning Project

$120.2M more to be spent on Supenaam Stelling

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Jim Dutcher: I had a very bad feeling that my woman has been lying to me all this years and also cheating on me, I can’t get hold of her phone cause she always put it on phone lock, though she claims that...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Jim Dutcher: I had a very bad feeling that my woman has been lying to me all this years and also cheating on me, I can’t get hold of her phone cause she always put it on phone lock, though she claims that...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
CLAESSON: I had a fruitless search for a lover, all F.A.K.E acquaintances. I even lost a bit above 39,400 EURO. My worst experience, but I didn’t let him go with this. I had reported this case to...

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Jim Dutcher: I had a very bad feeling that my woman has been lying to me all this years and also cheating on me, I can’t get hold of her phone cause she always put it on phone lock, though she claims that...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Jim Dutcher: I had a very bad feeling that my woman has been lying to me all this years and also cheating on me, I can’t get hold of her phone cause she always put it on phone lock, though she claims that...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...