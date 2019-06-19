Rosalind Franklin Society says sexism is why groundbreaking scientist doesn't have road named after her

Telegraph UK - Sunday, June 19, 2019

Rosalind Franklin Society says sexism is why groundbreaking scientist doesn't have road named after her elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save acebook icon witter icon nstagram icon inkedIn icon acebook icon witter icon nstagram icon inkedIn icon ALL SECTIONS More Rosalind Franklin...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Navy sailor gave birth after being 'drugged and raped' by a soldier, court papers show 

Watch: Conservative leadership hopefuls face off in first debate

France could introduce immigration quotas, says interior minister

Sudan crisis: What is happening, and where does it go from here?

Pictures of the Day: 16 June 2019

Cyclist who left pensioner with life-threatening injuries after crash convicted under Victorian law

Pictures of the Day: 14 June 2019



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Turini To Speak At WWD Influencer Summit

Original Woodstock bands accuse troubled new festival of threatening their legacy

Julio Iglesias reflects on a life that ‘has been a miracle’

Vintage Voices | The rise of Prince Buster

Le Mans 24 Hours, a Total experience

Swaby bemoans lack of preparation

The bigger picture - Menzies sees FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign as positive learning experience

SPORTS more
Updates: Bermuda To Play Haiti In Gold Cup

Trio Continue Strong Start In St. Thomas Regatta

Updates: Bermuda To Play Haiti In Gold Cup

Marion Bermuda Leaders Approach Half-Way

Haiti prepare for the unexpected in Bermuda

Carlos Brathwaite found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct

Game Attendance Equals Bermuda Population

POLITICS more
High demand for quality banqueting and meeting facilities in Kingston - PM

Haitian president calls meeting to address political crisis

Venezuela's Guaido warns J'can gov't against selling PDVSA's shares in Petrojam

Jamaica and Ghana implement visa waiver to build fraternal bond, relations

Venezuela's opposition leader urges Jamaica to refrain from selling refinery shares

Peter Phillips only has himself to blame

Visa waiver agreement between Jamaica and Ghana to be implemented

BUSINESS more
EPOC welcomes appointment of Richard Byles to post of BOJ Governor

Credit unions — what do they do?

Bermuda Business Delegation Heads To Toronto

Stocks don’t always get a boost when the Fed cuts rates

David Jessop | Restoring the central role of Caribbean agriculture

Francis Wade | How to encourage emotional labour

Fighting sexual harassment in the workplace

TECH more
PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

CRIME more
Robber punched child in the head

Mother & Children Robbed At Blue Hole Hill Park

Boeing made mistake in handling warning-system problem — CEO

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Should police officers be allowed to own taxis?

Children at risk of having their organs harvested flee to UK to escape criminal gangs

US Coast Guard warns of 'dangerous, illegal' migration attempts from the Caribbean

Arrest raises fears of far-Right murder campaign in Germany

RELATED STORIES
Navy sailor gave birth after being 'drugged and raped' by a soldier, court papers show 

Watch: Conservative leadership hopefuls face off in first debate

France could introduce immigration quotas, says interior minister

Sudan crisis: What is happening, and where does it go from here?

Pictures of the Day: 16 June 2019

Cyclist who left pensioner with life-threatening injuries after crash convicted under Victorian law

Pictures of the Day: 14 June 2019

RECENT COMMENTS
Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Jim Dutcher: I had a very bad feeling that my woman has been lying to me all this years and also cheating on me, I can’t get hold of her phone cause she always put it on phone lock, though she claims that...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Jim Dutcher: I had a very bad feeling that my woman has been lying to me all this years and also cheating on me, I can’t get hold of her phone cause she always put it on phone lock, though she claims that...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Man drowns in St Catherine river
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

RECENT COMMENTS
Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Jim Dutcher: I had a very bad feeling that my woman has been lying to me all this years and also cheating on me, I can’t get hold of her phone cause she always put it on phone lock, though she claims that...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Jim Dutcher: I had a very bad feeling that my woman has been lying to me all this years and also cheating on me, I can’t get hold of her phone cause she always put it on phone lock, though she claims that...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Man drowns in St Catherine river
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...