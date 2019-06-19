Turini To Speak At WWD Influencer Summit

Bernews - Sunday, June 19, 2019

Bermudian fashion expert Shiona Turini will be one of the speakers at the first WWD Influencer Summit on June 25 in New York. TheÂ story in WWD said,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Turini To Speak At WWD Influencer Summit

Premier & Minister Meet With Shiona Turini

Premier & Minister Meet With Shiona Turini

Win A Fashion Experience With Shiona Turini

Video: Shiona Turini Visits With Luxury Retailer

“How To Do Bermuda The Shiona Turini Way”

Bermuda Style Expert On New York TV



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Turini To Speak At WWD Influencer Summit

Original Woodstock bands accuse troubled new festival of threatening their legacy

Julio Iglesias reflects on a life that ‘has been a miracle’

Vintage Voices | The rise of Prince Buster

Le Mans 24 Hours, a Total experience

Swaby bemoans lack of preparation

The bigger picture - Menzies sees FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign as positive learning experience

SPORTS more
Carlos Brathwaite found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct

Game Attendance Equals Bermuda Population

What difference does my e-mail address make?

Slaton Finishes 3rd In GAA State Championships

Bermuda Stroke Play Championships Round 2

Football On Fox Sports 2, Univision & Apps

Premier Cricket: St. David’s, Southampton Win

POLITICS more
Venezuela's opposition leader urges Jamaica to refrain from selling refinery shares

Peter Phillips only has himself to blame

Visa waiver agreement between Jamaica and Ghana to be implemented

Pakistani politician livestreams press conference with 'cat filter' on by mistake

Under Seaga, evangelicals emerged from shadows, say clergy

St Vincent on the UN Security Council: More valuable than coin

Jamaicans playing key role as Guatemalans vote today

BUSINESS more
EPOC welcomes appointment of Richard Byles to post of BOJ Governor

Credit unions — what do they do?

Bermuda Business Delegation Heads To Toronto

Stocks don’t always get a boost when the Fed cuts rates

David Jessop | Restoring the central role of Caribbean agriculture

Francis Wade | How to encourage emotional labour

Fighting sexual harassment in the workplace

TECH more
PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

CRIME more
Council suspends all hedge trimming as villagers protest work has killed or disturbed hundreds of animals

Attempted Armed Robbery In Hamilton Parish

Military rule, crime, and our democracy

May Pen police list 12 persons of interest

Italian fraudsters wanted for masquerading as George Clooney arrested in Thailand

Attempted armed robbery at liquor store

Clarendon SOS | Twin tower of strength - Crippled by a shot to the spine, sister lifts her spirits – and her body

RELATED STORIES
Turini To Speak At WWD Influencer Summit

Premier & Minister Meet With Shiona Turini

Premier & Minister Meet With Shiona Turini

Win A Fashion Experience With Shiona Turini

Video: Shiona Turini Visits With Luxury Retailer

“How To Do Bermuda The Shiona Turini Way”

Bermuda Style Expert On New York TV

RECENT COMMENTS
Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Alexis Jayde: Do not worry about poor grades again just contact RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM for any form of helps, I am a living testimony to his work. last week when the results came out I was having d7 all...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Alexis Jayde: Do not worry about poor grades again just contact RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM for any form of helps, I am a living testimony to his work. last week when the results came out I was having d7 all...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Man drowns in St Catherine river
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

RECENT COMMENTS
Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Alexis Jayde: Do not worry about poor grades again just contact RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM for any form of helps, I am a living testimony to his work. last week when the results came out I was having d7 all...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Alexis Jayde: Do not worry about poor grades again just contact RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM for any form of helps, I am a living testimony to his work. last week when the results came out I was having d7 all...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Man drowns in St Catherine river
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...