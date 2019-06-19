Religion & Culture | Identity conflicts - Barriers to embracing African traditional religions

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, June 19, 2019

Identity is the fact of being who or what a person or thing is. This âfactâ could be oneâs religion, race, nationality, gender, employment, and so on. Over time, identity can change. Remarkably, in todayâs world, even oneâs gender can be blurred...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Identity conflicts - Barriers to embracing African traditional religions

Boukman's prayer that triggered the Haitian Revolution

The psychodynamics of oppression

Black-centred therapy, not religion to heal black communities

Hellfire threat: Religion's greatest abuse

How could you be black and Christian? pt. 2

'Africa calling'



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Original Woodstock bands accuse troubled new festival of threatening their legacy

Julio Iglesias reflects on a life that ‘has been a miracle’

Vintage Voices | The rise of Prince Buster

Le Mans 24 Hours, a Total experience

Swaby bemoans lack of preparation

The bigger picture - Menzies sees FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign as positive learning experience

Teenage dad mans up to duty

SPORTS more
GraceKennedy names Birthright interns for 2019

Le Mans 24 Hours, a Total experience

This could be our year – Pagon

ICC punishes Carlos Brathwaite

Swaby bemoans lack of preparation

Holder wants more Windies consistency

WI can’t afford more losses – Lloyd

POLITICS more
Under Seaga, evangelicals emerged from shadows, say clergy

St Vincent on the UN Security Council: More valuable than coin

Jamaicans playing key role as Guatemalans vote today

Raymond Pryce eyes the FUTURE

Porteous running with faith

Walter Rodney: A critical overview

There are times when you know a nation is dead

BUSINESS more
Stocks don’t always get a boost when the Fed cuts rates

David Jessop | Restoring the central role of Caribbean agriculture

Francis Wade | How to encourage emotional labour

Fighting sexual harassment in the workplace

Oran Hall | The financial constraints on marital bliss

Scotia Group investing for future growth

Can you trust your advisor?

TECH more
PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

CRIME more
Clarendon SOS | Twin tower of strength - Crippled by a shot to the spine, sister lifts her spirits – and her body

Sunday Brew — June 16, 2019

Why should we care about the air we breathe?

Job approval letter arrives days after teacher’s murder

Twin tower of strength - Crippled by a shot to the spine, sister lifts her spirits – and her body

Harvey pictured Church as powerful force for unity

Scapegoats of the Immaculate girl tragedy

RELATED STORIES
Identity conflicts - Barriers to embracing African traditional religions

Boukman's prayer that triggered the Haitian Revolution

The psychodynamics of oppression

Black-centred therapy, not religion to heal black communities

Hellfire threat: Religion's greatest abuse

How could you be black and Christian? pt. 2

'Africa calling'

RECENT COMMENTS
Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Alexis Jayde: Do not worry about poor grades again just contact RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM for any form of helps, I am a living testimony to his work. last week when the results came out I was having d7 all...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Alexis Jayde: Do not worry about poor grades again just contact RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM for any form of helps, I am a living testimony to his work. last week when the results came out I was having d7 all...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Man drowns in St Catherine river
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

RECENT COMMENTS
Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Alexis Jayde: Do not worry about poor grades again just contact RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM for any form of helps, I am a living testimony to his work. last week when the results came out I was having d7 all...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Alexis Jayde: Do not worry about poor grades again just contact RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM for any form of helps, I am a living testimony to his work. last week when the results came out I was having d7 all...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Anne Elisabeth: Hello guys, I’m so grateful, I fell into a stupid trap of a man I believed he loved me !! I was so stupid, He cheated on me and used me as well as got my credit score damaged ..The very worst...

Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Man drowns in St Catherine river
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...