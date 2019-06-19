Debate line-up: Biden, Sanders on 2nd night, Warren on 1st

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, June 19, 2019

NEW YORK, USA (AP) â NBC set the line-up for its two-night debate of 2020 presidential contenders later this month, with a top-heavy second session that will pit former Vice-President Joe Biden onstage against 2016 Democratic runner-up Bernie Sanders, the youthful Mayor Pete Buttigieg,...read more

