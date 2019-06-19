Exam board launches investigation after Maths A-level paper is leaked online for third year in a row

Telegraph UK - Friday, June 19, 2019

Exam board launches investigation after Maths A-level paper is leaked online for third year in a row elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save acebook icon witter icon nstagram icon inkedIn icon acebook icon witter icon nstagram icon inkedIn icon ALL SECTIONS More Exam board launches...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Giving children detention in break time is violation of their human rights, psychologists say

Pupils 'triggered' by calorie-counting question in maths test have the right to complain, says exam board 

University entrance system could be overhauled so students only apply after they have their A-level grades

Increasing numbers of Cambridge applicants failing to achieve three As at A' Level

GCSE pupils upset by exam question on rape story

Exam board apologises after 'triggering' students over choice of  GCSE English passage

GCSE, AS-level exam papers go missing days before exam



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Reggae Girlz suffer 5-0 loss to Italy

The Italian job - Reggae Girlz seek crucial FIFA World Cup Group B win against Europeans

Reggae Girlz trail Italy 2-0 at halftime.

Ian Macdonald-Smith’s Launches New Book

Juggla says ex ‘A Mad Ova Mi’

Mr Chumps ready for Sumfest

JSweet sings about ‘no other girl’

SPORTS more
Reggae Girlz trail Italy 2-0 at halftime.

Rajan Simons Joins Bermuda Cricket Board

Rajan Simons Joins Bermuda Cricket Board

Emergency Shelter Management Manual now available for use in emergency shelter coordination and management

Leverock’s Team To Fly Bermuda Flag In Ireland

Leverock’s Team To Fly Bermuda Flag In Ireland

Gold Cup: What’s It Like Training In Costa Rica

POLITICS more
UWP, Bruno, reject Wickham’s position on Skerrit pronouncement

Preparations for Seaga’s final resting place on track - McKenzie

UWP, Bruno, reject Wickham’s position on Skerrit pronouncement

Byles new BOJ governor

Cwi Announces West Indies “a” Squads For Matches Against India “a”

Gov’t downplays reports of Virgin Atlantic pullout

Walter Molano | Geopolitical changes: Beware the unintended consequences

BUSINESS more
AXIS Prices Offering Of $300 Million Notes

Primary pupils benefit from maths initiative

Fed should 'act like parent, not teenager'

Substance Act seen as 'paradigm shift'

Concern as island-linked tankers 'attacked'

Beam Team laser show to illuminate weekend

The best of the Telegraph in audio: the fall of Sir Philip Green's empire and what is the point in stock exchanges? 

TECH more
PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

CRIME more
Turkmenistan president mocked for bizarre footage of him shooting targets while riding a bicycle

Westmoreland Police head reports improvement in public order and safety

Teen among three alleged scammers held with illegal gun

Twice framed? St Andrew labourer David Clarke again freed of gun-related, other charges

Pc told court black teen she couldn't identify was suspected criminal because town is 'mainly white'

New assistant chief constable admits she's made '15 arrests' in three-year career

Wolffe: Prison is not the answer

RELATED STORIES
Giving children detention in break time is violation of their human rights, psychologists say

Pupils 'triggered' by calorie-counting question in maths test have the right to complain, says exam board 

University entrance system could be overhauled so students only apply after they have their A-level grades

Increasing numbers of Cambridge applicants failing to achieve three As at A' Level

GCSE pupils upset by exam question on rape story

Exam board apologises after 'triggering' students over choice of  GCSE English passage

GCSE, AS-level exam papers go missing days before exam

RECENT COMMENTS
Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Tasha Hazlett: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM IS THE BEST AND WONDERFUL. THANKS FOR A GREAT WORK YOU PLANTED FOR ME NOW I CAN MONITOR MY HUSBAND MOVEMENT WITHOUT STRESS, I WATCH ALL HIS MOVES RIGHT ON MY PHONE, AM SO...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Man drowns in St Catherine river
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...

RECENT COMMENTS
Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Tasha Hazlett: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM IS THE BEST AND WONDERFUL. THANKS FOR A GREAT WORK YOU PLANTED FOR ME NOW I CAN MONITOR MY HUSBAND MOVEMENT WITHOUT STRESS, I WATCH ALL HIS MOVES RIGHT ON MY PHONE, AM SO...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Man drowns in St Catherine river
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...