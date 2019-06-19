Gold Cup: What’s It Like Training In Costa Rica

Bernews - Friday, June 19, 2019

[Written by Don Burgess] Bermudaâs players are enjoying the top class training facilities in Alajuela, Costa Rica. Yesterday, while Haiti was...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Gold Cup: What’s It Like Training In Costa Rica

Photos: Today’s Bermuda Football Team Training

Football Team Trains In Heat & Rain In Costa Rica

Football Team Trains In Heat & Rain In Costa Rica

Photos: Bermuda Continue Training In Costa Rica

Photos: Bermuda Continue Training In Costa Rica

Haiti Beat Guyana Ahead Of Bermuda Match



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ian Macdonald-Smith’s Launches New Book

Juggla says ex ‘A Mad Ova Mi’

Mr Chumps ready for Sumfest

JSweet sings about ‘no other girl’

Lanae claims she’s the ‘baddest’

Anthony Malvo and Capleton team up

Zanni to release ‘Lifestyle Party’ music video

SPORTS more
Leverock’s Team To Fly Bermuda Flag In Ireland

Leverock’s Team To Fly Bermuda Flag In Ireland

Gold Cup: What’s It Like Training In Costa Rica

FIFA Women's World Cup | Former Reggae Boyz captain Gardner sends encouragement to Girlz

FIFA Women's World Cup | Reggae Girlz make four changes for Italy

Cwi Announces West Indies “a” Squads For Matches Against India “a”

Video: Gold Cup Team Member Quinaceo Hunt

POLITICS more
UWP, Bruno, reject Wickham’s position on Skerrit pronouncement

Byles new BOJ governor

Cwi Announces West Indies “a” Squads For Matches Against India “a”

Gov’t downplays reports of Virgin Atlantic pullout

Walter Molano | Geopolitical changes: Beware the unintended consequences

This Day in History — June 14

Vaz overrules NRCA to keep school enviro project alive

BUSINESS more
AXIS Prices Offering Of $300 Million Notes

Primary pupils benefit from maths initiative

Fed should 'act like parent, not teenager'

Substance Act seen as 'paradigm shift'

Concern as island-linked tankers 'attacked'

Beam Team laser show to illuminate weekend

The best of the Telegraph in audio: the fall of Sir Philip Green's empire and what is the point in stock exchanges? 

TECH more
PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

CRIME more
Listeria death toll hits five as two more patients killed by pre-packed sandwiches in English hospitals

Police have issued 250,000 traffic tickets this year

Sean Paul releases Callaloo rhythm

PWA welcomes attention from Social Security Ministry to police concerns

Austrian far-Right leader under criminal investigation over video scandal 

Carers convicted of teenager's murder after she vanished 20 years ago

Missing person found at Spittal Pond

RELATED STORIES
Gold Cup: What’s It Like Training In Costa Rica

Photos: Today’s Bermuda Football Team Training

Football Team Trains In Heat & Rain In Costa Rica

Football Team Trains In Heat & Rain In Costa Rica

Photos: Bermuda Continue Training In Costa Rica

Photos: Bermuda Continue Training In Costa Rica

Haiti Beat Guyana Ahead Of Bermuda Match

RECENT COMMENTS
Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Tasha Hazlett: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM IS THE BEST AND WONDERFUL. THANKS FOR A GREAT WORK YOU PLANTED FOR ME NOW I CAN MONITOR MY HUSBAND MOVEMENT WITHOUT STRESS, I WATCH ALL HIS MOVES RIGHT ON MY PHONE, AM SO...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Man drowns in St Catherine river
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...

RECENT COMMENTS
Accused in Dexter Pottinger's murder remanded
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Gail Posey: I thank God I came in contact with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since then I have seen great changes in my spouse.

Bahamian singer Tebby wins wins NBC’s Songland
MELISSA: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker .I recommend (worldcyberhackers) on Gmail or whatsApp : +12678773020. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Tasha Hazlett: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM IS THE BEST AND WONDERFUL. THANKS FOR A GREAT WORK YOU PLANTED FOR ME NOW I CAN MONITOR MY HUSBAND MOVEMENT WITHOUT STRESS, I WATCH ALL HIS MOVES RIGHT ON MY PHONE, AM SO...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Man drowns in St Catherine river
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...