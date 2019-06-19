OUR invites comments on information transparency in the telecoms sector

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, June 19, 2019

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is inviting public comments on proposals to improve transparency in the information provided on service offerings and packages in the telecommunications sector. The OUR recently published a consultation...read more

